The Victoria Art League will accept artwork submissions and registrations for the 2021 Fall Art Show from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Artists must be age 18 or older. Entry for Victoria Art League members is $20 per piece of artwork, while nonmembers pay $30 for each piece of work. Senior members, age 65 and older, can enter their artwork for $10 per piece, and senior nonmembers pay $15 per piece.
The winner of Best in Show will take home $1,000, and first-place winners for each category will receive $250. The People's Choice award winner will get $50, and visitors can vote once each time they attend the show until it closes.
The artwork will be hung Tuesday and the show will be judged Wednesday and Thursday. The Fall Art Show reception will be held Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit victoriaartleague.org.
