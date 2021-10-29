The Victoria Bach Festival will welcome Erin Cameron and Faith DeBow to First United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. Nov. 7 to perform music for the piano and clarinet.
Cameron enjoys a diverse career as a clarinetist, composer and educator. She serves as assistant professor of clarinet at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. An avid proponent of new music, Cameron has performed over 30 world and regional premieres of new works, according to a news release from the Victoria Bach Festival.
“Erin was originally scheduled to come to Victoria in June of 2020 as an Emerging Artist for the 45th annual Victoria Bach Festival,” DeBow said. “When we shifted to an online festival that year due to COVID-19, we knew we wanted to invite Erin to Victoria for a live concert. The program we developed together represents a wide range of musical styles, and I’m excited to perform it and share it with our audiences.”
The concert program will include music by Bach, the passionate romanticism of Clara Schumann, playful jazz-influenced rhythms from American composer Robert Muczynski, and two contemporary works inspired by music of Billie Holiday and the Grand Canyon.
First United Methodist Church is located at 407 N. Bridge St. in Victoria. Tickets are $10 for all seats and are available online at victoriabachfestival.org or by calling the VBF office at 361-570-5788.
