The Victoria Ballet Theatre bestowed its 2019-2020 awards even though the banquet was canceled because of coronavirus.
“These awards we give out to recognize outstanding volunteers and dancers every season,” said Brenda Tally, the artistic director for the ballet.
Christy Christensen received the Victoria Ballet Theatre’s Star Trustee Award. The award is given to a member of the board in recognition of their hard work and dedication to the board.
Cathy Guerra and Jodie Tibiletti received the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Awards. The award is given to distinguished volunteers who have demonstrated outstanding service to Victoria Ballet Theatre through their consistent and dedicated service.
Esther Schneider received the First Position Award, which is given to a dancer from Junior Company rank that demonstrates the basis for future growth and success. That basis includes commitment, talent, positive attitude, joy in dancing and support of fellow dancers.
Ellie Adrean received the Rising Star Award, which is given to a dancer who shows the quality of rapid growth and potential in their artistry.
Reice Tibiletti received the Grand Jete Award, which is given to a dancer who has shown the biggest leaps and bounds of improvement and growth within the last year.
Madison High received the Spirit of Victoria Ballet Theatre (Spirit of VBT), which is an award voted on by their peers. The award goes to a dancer who shows leadership qualities, kindness, heart and dedication and who truly embodies the soul and spirit of the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.