In the Victoria Ballet Theatre’s production of “A Pandemic Nutcracker,” the Stahlbaum family will not have its annual Christmas Eve party because of a pandemic.
However, the evening will still be magical with many of the familiar scenes from the original “The Nutcracker.” The ballet will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12-13 at the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The new version of “The Nutcracker” was choreographed by Debbe Busby for safety reasons. The ballet, which reflects the current times, will last only one hour without an intermission because of the pandemic, and the dancers will wear face masks the entire time. Those who attend the performance will be socially distanced inside the Welder Center as well.
“Clara is at home wishing there was a party, thinking of past years,” said Busby, founding artistic director for the ballet. “The second act is complete as far as the music goes. A few things were taken out, and there are fewer dancers in some of the shortened areas. All the favorite parts are still there that people enjoy.”
About 30 ballet company members and five guest artists dance the parts in the ballet. The guest dancers include three male dancers and one guest couple, Karina Gonzalez and Rupert Edwards.
Auditions were not opened for the community this year to minimize the number of people backstage, so there is no Mother Ginger. However, the junior company will still dance the roles of Mother Ginger’s children, the polichinelles.
“We are very cognizant of safety issues and keeping numbers down, which we’ve done,” Busby said. “We’re testing the performers to make sure they are all COVID-19 free, and we’re limiting the number of crew people. A lot of planning has gone into this.”
Busby said she is grateful to give the dancers the opportunity to perform when so many performances of “The Nutcracker” have been canceled in other areas.
Stella Motl, 16, a sophomore at Calhoun High School, will dance the lead role of Clara.
“Stella has great acting ability, and this Clara is having to do more of that than normal,” Busby said. “She’s a very good little actress and a beautiful dancer. There are beautiful lines to her dancing — aesthetically very pleasing — and she’s very committed to her training.”
Stella has danced since she was 3 years old. She was accepted into the Victoria Ballet Theatre at age 9.
“It (dancing the role of Clara) has been a dream of mine from a young age,” Stella said. “Every little girl from age 3, every ballerina, looks to Clara, so that’s why it’s my dream role.”
Stella most enjoys the snow scene in the ballet because it is “magical” and all of her friends dance in the scene.
“It’s a beautiful scene because of the snow, and we’re all in it together,” Stella said. “It’s always more fun dancing together.”
Dancing with a mask is the most challenging part of the ballet for Stella.
“The masks are the hardest thing to adjust to because to dance is already so physically demanding,” she said.
But Stella is glad to have the opportunity to dance in the production.
“I think, especially this year, with everyone struggling for different reasons, it’s refreshing to continue the tradition of ‘The Nutcracker,’” Stella said. “I’m just really blessed to get to perform on stage.”
The ballet company started testing the dancers for COVID-19 starting last Monday. The testing will be conducted regularly until the production is over to make sure the dancers are healthy. The week of the show, the backstage crew also will be tested.
“Our biggest concern coming back from the (Thanksgiving) holidays is that it is really important to keep everyone healthy so we are able to do the show,” said Brenda Tally, artistic director for the ballet.
The Victoria Ballet Theatre is going to provide the same “Nutcracker” magic with a different lens, Tally said.
“Debbe is the only person who could have done it. I’m a huge fan of ‘The Nutcracker’ we do,” Tally said. “Debbe choreographed the original ‘Nutcracker’ and no one else could have choreographed the ‘Pandemic Nutcracker.’”
