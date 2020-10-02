The Victoria Ballet Theatre will host a free Couch Concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 on Facebook Premiere. Three pre-recorded dances, performed under lights with costumes, were taped in front of a limited audience including parents and other family members for social distancing purposes. The dancers also wore masks and socially distanced, as they have since June when they returned to the physical classroom from Zoom classes.
The first piece, “L’Academie,” which is performed by the junior company, is a choreographed expression of a ballet class. The dance was originally choreographed in 1994 by Randall Soileau, and Debbe Busbee restaged it for this production.
The second piece is choreographed by Brenda Serrata Tally, artistic director for the ballet. Called “Tethered,” it is inspired by the need to quarantine during the pandemic.
The third piece is danced by the most advanced dancers. They are dancing a series of solos and duets from the full-length ballet, “Don Quixote.”
At the end of the concert, the ballet will show a recorded performance from last season titled, “Effloresce,” which was choreographed by Nao Kusuzaki.
Explanatory narration will take place between dances.
“We couldn’t really have a public performance like we usually would, so this seemed like a great option to keep them (the dancers) and the audience safe,” Tally said. “The good thing is that we are having to think creatively about how to bring dance to the community. It’s a new platform for us, and hopefully, people will tune in. They can order Dominoes pizza and sit at home. We are lucky to have great season sponsors and advertisers.”
