Victoria Ballet Theatre’s entire company, almost 40 dancers, will present “Fall for Dance” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The performance will include 10 dances showcasing a mixed repertory of different styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary work.
“It’s my favorite show of the season because it offers something for everyone, especially those who are new to attending the ballet,” said Brenda Serrata Tally, artistic director for the ballet.
The work of six emerging choreographers who are dancers in the company, another emerging choreographer who is an artist-in-residence, and a professional guest choreographer, Jill Eathorne-Bahr, will be featured. All but the guest choreographer will participate in a Q&A after the evening performance.
Victoria Ballet Theatre hosts a choreography workshop at the beginning of every summer from which the emerging choreographers are selected for the fall show. The company began rehearsing for the fall performance at the beginning of August.
“Every choreographer — Jill, myself or the dancers — uses choreography to communicate with the audience in one way or another,” Tally said. “It’s what I love about theater and what I love about dance — getting to experience other people’s stories. Any audience member will be entertained, touched, and hopefully moved.”
With only two months to get the job done, Amber Packard, the wardrobe mistress, has prepared many beautiful, new costumes for the performance. Some are built from scratch and others are either put together or refurbished with help from a team of dedicated volunteers, Tally said.
“This is the most challenging show, and she always goes above and beyond to make beautiful costumes and keep everyone organized and feeling great about how they look,” Tally said.
Victoria Ballet Theatre plans to present a full season, including a full performance of “The Nutcracker.” Open auditions for community members who want to participate in the holiday ballet will be Oct. 2. Those who are interested can visit www.victoriaballet.org to learn more and sign up for a time slot.
Tickets for “Fall for Dance” are $25 each for premium seats and $20 each for general seats, and they can be purchased by calling the Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-TKTS or visiting 214 N. Main St. in Victoria. Tickets can be purchased online at www.victoriaballet.org.
“I think this performance is an excellent display of talent in our community. Our young choreographers and dancers train so hard,” Tally said. “It’s great to experience live dance, connecting to people, which we have not been able to do as much. In this time when so much person-to-person contact has been on hold, this is a great opportunity to connect through the art of dance.”
