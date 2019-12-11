Crossroads residents can spend their Saturday loading up on grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork and homemade baked, dried and canned food items for meals or holiday gifts while their little ones fill Santa Claus’ ear with what’s on their wish lists for Christmas.
The Victoria Christmas Farmers’ Market will feature all of the familiar vendors with the addition of holiday festivities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We only sell what you grow, raise or make yourself. We don’t let anyone turn around and resell something they have recently purchased,” said Meridith Byrd, market manager. “So if you’re buying meat, it’s from that farm’s animals. If you’re buying eggs, it’s from their chickens. And everybody has to be from within 100 miles of Victoria.”
Santa Claus will pose for photos among the dozen or so vendors that will gather in the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot. Goods will range from farm-raised meats, a unique holiday gift idea for foodies, to locally-roasted coffees, the perfect option for at-home baristas.
Homemade bath and body products will stand out among the shopping mall varieties under the Christmas tree.
From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Victoria high school singer Megan Cochran will perform. The Nightshades, a local family band, will follow from 10 a.m. to noon with music ranging from classic rock to country.
Crossroads Creative Ceramics will sell ornaments for guests to paint at the market. Before they leave, the ornaments will be glazed and dried so they can hang them on their Christmas trees.
Members of the community are invited to submit their best creations for the Christmas cookie contest. A panel of three market customers will judge the entries and award ribbons for first through third places. About 20 competitors entered the anything-pumpkin recipe contest at the market earlier this year.
Turkey Hollow Farm from Cuero will sell its selection of grass-fed beef, lamb and goat as it does every Saturday. The animals are grass-fed and grain-free, said Krystle Keller, who owns the farm with her husband Ryan Keller. Ground beef is their No. 1 seller.
“People like to say organic, but we like to say beyond organic because we know exactly, from start to finish, how those animals are treated and what they are raised on,” Keller said. “They have the best of the best foraging and grass.”
Turkey Hollow’s chickens are pasture-raised in batches of 300 three times per year and sell out within two weeks, Keller said. The lamb, which finishes more slowly than other animals, also is seasonal and sells out quickly.
Value-added products such as preservative-free bacon and sausage made from the farm’s pasture-raised and grass-fed animals are popular as well.
“The market has really grown since we began,” Keller said. “I would say our customer base has doubled or even tripled. We have at least 65 customers who receive a weekly product list from us.”
Fresh farm eggs and produce, dried herbs, baked goods such as cookies and dessert breads, salsa, jams and jellies, honey, pickled okra, hand-crocheted accessories, and house and garden plants round out the small market.
The Christmas Market is one of three large markets held each year that attracts a few hundred people, Byrd said. The two other larger events kick off the spring and fall seasons.
“This is a nice little local market, and even though it’s small, we have everything from meats to vegetables to all sorts of homemade foods,” Byrd said. “So people usually are pleasantly surprised when they show up and realize we have a lot of stuff here in such a small space.”
