Theater

Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.

MUSIC

TubaChristmas

Presented by Victoria College at 7 p.m. Friday

Santa Land

Presented by Theatre Victoria from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Charity Concert Series: Whispering Bill Anderson

7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 

Charity Concert Series: Moe Bandy and Janie Fricke

7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 

The Living Coast

Presented by The San Antonio Bay Partnership at 7 p.m. Jan. 22

An Intimate Evening with Glen Templeton

Presented by The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23

STORYTELLING

The Lighted Trail Family Christmas Special

Presented by stickonskins.com, Mac Haik and Townsquare Media at 7 p.m. Thursday

THEATER

'Sister Act'

Presented by Theatre Victoria on Feb. 7-9 and 13-16

 

