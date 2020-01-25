Daniel Dyer started cosplaying in 2014 and dressed as “Captain America” at the Amazing Houston Comic Con. He bought the costume from Party City for $40.
He attended the sixth annual Victoria Comic Fest and was “Captain America” again, but this time he wore a professional costume worth $300. He has gone to several comic conventions across, Texas which he says helps with his cosplaying.
“Going to Cons and seeing people do (cosplay) got me more into it,” Dyer said. “It looked fun, and I have done it ever since.
The Victoria Comic Fest was created by Megan Booth and her husband Bryan Hons in 2014, and they originally called it Victoria Comic Con. They took a break in 2019 to focus on rebranding and restructuring the event.
They worked on making it more of a local community event rather than more expensive comic con.
“It’s a small business with just me and my husband,” Booth said.
The festival did not have any sponsors or funding from the city, so it relied on revenue from attendance and exhibitors’ booth rentals to pay for it. According to Booth, they expected about 2,000 people for the two-day event.
The couple brought in several exhibitors, voice actors, had a Q&A session and even a cosplay contest for attendees. The couple brought in Ian Sinclair and Monica Rial, who both do voice acting for the popular anime series “My Hero Academia”.
Exhibitors like Zachary Shaver sold artwork based on different franchises. Shaver previously went to Comic fest but this was his first year selling there with his cousin. He started drawing online and posting on Instagram. Shaver says he likes doing it to help his art.
“”I just like improving my art and doing it for fun,” Shaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.