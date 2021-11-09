Victoria County Master Gardener Association will give tours of Victoria Educational Gardens Nov. 18 during an informal come-and-go event, which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The event is free to anyone interested in VCMGA and the 2022 VCMGA training class starting in January.
VCMGA master gardeners will be on hand to greet guests at the c, 283 Bachelor Drive, across from the Victoria County Regional Airport terminal. The event will give guests ample opportunity to ask questions and become acquainted with VCMGA volunteers. Some guests will find they already know a master gardener or two because members reside throughout the area.
Refreshments and snacks will be served. Adding to the fun, door prizes will be awarded. Plants, hummingbird feeders, gardening books and the VCMGA cookbook will be among the prizes.
Classes will begin in January at a date to be announced soon. Trainees for master gardener will be required to take 50 hours of class work, 32 of which will be online. They may take some of those hours at home, or at the pavilion where there will be volunteers to assist them. The remaining 18 hours will be held in-person at the pavilion. Once the class is completed, trainees are eligible to become master gardeners. They no longer will be required to complete a year’s internship.
VCMGA is a nonprofit organization composed of men and women dedicated to promoting gardening activities and providing horticultural education not only for members but for people of all ages within the Victoria vicinity.
