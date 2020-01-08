Robert and Bonnie McKays’ parents, especially their mothers, loved music. Coincidentally, their parents also shared a love of the same song, “You Are My Sunshine.”
Last summer at Studio M in San Antonio, the McKays, of Victoria, released an album, “Brand New Old School,” on which they perform their parents’ old favorite with the Sunshine Family Singers – seven of their eight grandchildren. However, a dozen original songs composed by Robert McKay are the main reason for the CD.
The album is eclectic with genres including rock ’n’ roll, country and even ska, a precursor to reggae. Robert McKay, 69, plays guitar and sings on the album while Bonnie McKay, 62, provides backup vocals. Owners of the studio and two other professional musicians also contribute their musical talents to the CD.
“We come from musical families and our love for music stuck,” Robert McKay said. “We were both taught from an early age, even though we were 300 miles apart. Our kids all sing. We sang in front of our kids, and our mothers sang to us before we met.”
Bonnie and Robert McKay released "Brand New Old School," a CD of original songs, last summer.
Robert is an attorney who grew up in Tyler. At age 9, he started violin lessons that gave way to the guitar as he entered his teen years. He played in bands in high school but did not play for the public during college or law school.
Bonnie worked part-time for her husband’s law firm while the couple reared their three children. She was born in Hebbronville and moved to Victoria at age 12. She sang in church choirs most of her life, and her mother, a piano teacher, taught her to play the piano.
In their married life, the McKays have helped provide music for First Presbyterian Church and LifePointe Fellowship. In 2015, they were asked to help with the music program at the Salvation Army.
“That’s where we go to church. Robert does the sound and music, and we sing and play there,” Bonnie McKay said. “We thought we were going to help them, but they helped us out. It’s funny, we learned from them as well, so that’s where we are.”
Robert McKay has performed as a guest artist with Victoria area bands over the years, and in 2008, he formed Flashback, with his wife and about nine other band members. Until 2012, the cover band performed at venues around town as well as a few weddings. The highlight of those years was opening for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, which is famous for “Mr. Bojangles” among other hits, at Schroeder Hall.
“I’ve always played around with writing songs since I was a teenager, so for about 50 years,” Robert McKay said. “I’ve played the guitar and a little banjo, but I got serious in terms of making a collection of songs in 2016.”
The new music is traditional but not old-fashioned, he said.
“It has a more ’70s and ’80s rock feel than the ultra-modern pop music of today,” he continued. “If I had to characterize it overall, it’s folk-rock.”
Some of the songs were written as early as 2015, and the last two, “You and Jesus” and “Hidin’ Out in Texas” were written in 2018. The McKays recorded the album from 2017 to 2019.
Bonnie McKay always had suggestions regarding the songs, the couple agreed.
“Nothing got out of the house until Bonnie blessed it, but I wrote the songs,” Robert McKay said. “She gets some of the credit even though her name is not on the copyright.”
He described their musical influences as vast but said many were rock, folk and country musicians of their generation. Carole King and James Taylor are favorites of Bonnie McKay’s while Peter, Paul and Mary inspired both the McKays. Robert McKay also mentioned Simon and Garfunkel, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
“And then we all moved on to Willie Nelson, the Eagles and Jackson Brown – people like that were certainly early influences – but I could name another 50 singers and groups,” he said. “From a songwriter standpoint, Paul Simon, Carole King and guys like John Denver and the Eagles were just great songwriters.”
Most of the songs are love songs. For example, the lyrics of “It’ll All Come Back to You” describe how people who love have love returned to them. “Lift You Up” is about a man who holds a woman in high esteem.
“My wife inspired the love songs, but inspiration comes from life experience,” he said. “These songs are about our lives – the way we view them – through songwriting.”
“My Ego and Me,” is an absurd and humorous song about an unapologetic, maniacal, narcissistic singer-songwriter “loving on himself,” he said. Conversely, “You and Jesus” is about a husband telling his wife only she and Jesus could love him.
“Songs can come very easy and some of them come very hard,” he said. “I wrote ‘Come to the Army’ in an afternoon and others took a couple of months.”
Robert McKay said some of the best songs written these days are in the praise music area. “Come to the Salvation Army,” a song about redemption, was “intentionally” written with a Christian theme. The lyrics of other songs, such as “One More Conversation” about meeting in heaven after death, can lean toward Christian interpretations, he said.
“We try to have a positive, uplifting outlook in all of the songs,” he said.
The McKays are interested in forming a new band to play their recently recorded original songs and a few covers, too.
They also are releasing another album next summer with 10 more original songs.
“That’s the goal, to sing them in public wherever someone might want us to – to play the songs we have written and recorded,” he said.
In particular, Bonnie McKay likes “Hidin’ Out in Texas,” while Robert McKay enjoys “It’ll All Come Back to You.”
“These songs are like our children, though, so it’s hard to say we love one more than another,” he said.
