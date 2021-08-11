At the 10th Annual Victoria Faire, the Victoria Community Center will become a one-stop shop for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts and merchandise.
On Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., about 65 vendors will set up booths with a wide variety of clothing, jewelry, gourmet foods, garden gifts, home décor, candles, art, children’s toys, soaps and body products, custom insulated tumblers, Tupperware, and gifts for the holiday season, among other offerings. Nonprofits such as Promise Pointe also will set up shop to share information about their organizations.
Shoppers who bring a nonperishable food donation for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent will receive a $1 discount on the $5 cost of admission, which is good for both days. Children 12 and younger will enter for free. In 2019, the event collected 323 pounds of food, or 270 meals. In 2020, with special COVID-19 requirements in place for the event, 249 pounds were collected, which equated to 207 meals.
“They’ve (the food bank) been our partner for 10 years,” said Lewanna Campbell, show director for the Texas Market Guide, which puts on the event every year. “That’s a key part of the show, and it’s important to support the food bank.”
The fair attracts vendors and shoppers from different areas of Texas, Campbell said. Vendors come from locations including Lampasas, San Antonio, Austin, the Houston area, Rockport and Pflugerville, in addition to Victoria and places near Victoria. And shoppers from Victoria and surrounding areas such as Shiner, Hallettsville and Goliad, converge on the community center for a day of fun, she continued.
Brian Zingleman, owner of Green Wood Working, will travel from Lake Jackson with his custom-made wooden items. He has been working with wood since his junior high shop classes some 40 years ago, and he passionately has been making wood-turned pens and other writing instruments for about 10 years. He tries to find wood with stories to make his creations.
For example, antique Douglas fir from the Elissa, a sailing ship from 1877 that is docked in Galveston, was used to make some of his pens. The wood came out of the ship when the original restoration happened in 1982, he said. He makes the pens with a nautical theme such as an anchor for a clip and a faux compass on the top. These pens are sold in G. Lee Gallery a couple of blocks from the ship in the Strand district of Galveston.
Zingleman also used American chestnut floorboards from an old church located somewhere in central Missouri for his work. He purchased the wood at an antique shop outside Kansas City. Because the American chestnut tree is now extinct in the wild, it can only be purchased as recycled lumber, he said. Another truckload of redwood came from a torn-down Dow Chemical cooling tower from 1939 in Freeport.
His No. 1 bestseller is his “ultimate click or fidget” bolt-action pen modeled after a 30-06 rifle cartridge, the most popular hunting cartridge ever created, he said. Other items include pen and pencil sets, keychains, laser pointers, seam rippers, bookmarks, mechanical pencils for marking golf score cards, and small, portable scissors perfect for the purse or pocket. He also has started dabbling in jewelry.
Zingleman has been participating in Victoria Faire for about five years. Actually, he travels around and participates in all the Texas Market Guide shows unless he has a conflict. He said it is difficult for shoppers to find shows in August, and Victoria’s event is appealing because of the ample parking at the nice, air-conditioned venue. Furthermore, he appreciates that some of the proceeds benefit a local food bank and that the market hosts a nondenominational church service for vendors who want to attend on Sunday before the show opens.
Carol Craig, owner of Carol Craig Stitchery, will journey from San Antonio for the event. She sews useful home and personal items. One of her most popular creations is the “quillow,” which is a personal-sized quilt that folds into a pillow pocket. Craig said the quillow is perfect for those attending athletic games or taking trips. From dorm rooms to assisted living facilities, people find the quillows handy to have around, she continued.
Craig also makes ladies' smocks that tend to sell well. They are full-coverage aprons with three large pockets. She has found that teachers, hairdressers and maids find them useful for carrying necessary supplies around. They also are perfect for washing the dog, she said.
Full-coverage, terry cloth-lined, adult bibs, or shirt protectors, which are uniquely patterned to appeal to the people wearing them, are big sellers, as well. They come in long and short lengths. The hunting and fishing patterns often appeal to the men while the floral and vegetable designs appeal to the women.
Shoppers also like to snap up Craig’s flannel, triple-layer, absorbent burp cloths. She makes absorbent bone-shaped placemats for cats and dogs as well. Furthermore, she makes pencil caddies and aprons with 10 pockets to collect eggs. At the Victoria Faire, Craig will have a limited number of lined face masks for children, and she will take special orders for them when they sell out. She makes the masks in fun, novelty prints so the children want to wear them. And Craig takes other special orders that allow customers to select their own fabrics.
With the exception of last year when COVID-19 made everything difficult, Craig has participated in the Victoria Faire every year since its inception a decade ago.
“The facility is very nice, and the people are just wonderful. We get lots of return customers, and we usually come home with lots of special orders out of Victoria,” Craig said. “There’s good food (in the city), good people and good times.”
Campbell said that small businesses are the backbone of the country and deserve support. She concluded that the Victoria Faire attracts out-of-towners to Victoria, thereby generating revenue for hotels and restaurants.
“We sell unique products not found in the mall or on Amazon,” Campbell said. “We don’t require masks, but we’re encouraging people to wear them. We’ll have hand-sanitizing stations and wide aisles so people can move around and feel safe while shopping with us.”
