The ninth annual Victoria Faire is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Community Center.
More than 35 companies, fewer than normal because of social distancing requirements, will be peddling their merchandise during the market. Clothing, jewelry, handmade items, discovery toys, gourmet food, gifts for men, candles and home décor will be among the offerings, said said Nancy Shelton, one of the owners of the Texas Market Guide.
The booths will be spaced 6 feet apart and everyone in the building will be required to wear a face mask. Each booth will have hand sanitizer in addition to hand-sanitizing stations located throughout the building. Employees of the community center will clean high-touch areas on a continual basis throughout the show.
Admission is $5 and children age 12 and under enter free. The admission fee covers both days. With a nonperishable food item for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, admission is discounted $1.
“These people have small businesses and some of them have not worked in months. They are coming to Victoria as they have the last few years in hopes of some normalcy in life,” Shelton said. “They have bills to pay, so if you like to support small businesses, please come out and do that. They are spending money in Victoria, bringing sales tax money to Victoria, staying in hotels and eating in restaurants. They are great people, and they need to be supported.”
