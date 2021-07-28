From fresh yellow squash and grass-fed beef to dill pickle-flavored gourmet popcorn and sweet, sugary oatmeal cream pies, the Victoria Farmers’ Market satisfies a broad range of customer tastes.
As National Farmers Market Week approaches the first week of August, Meridith Byrd, market manager, is thankful for the continued growth of the Victoria Farmers’ Market. The market has recruited 51 vendors, of which about 15 to 20 attend any given Saturday. While some vendors can be found in the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot every Saturday, others bounce around attending different markets in the area.
“This year, we have just grown and grown. We have new produce vendors, new meat vendors and new bakers. We’ve seen explosive growth this year, and I’m thankful for it because in order for our market to sustain itself, we continually need new members seeking us out and wanting to sell their foods,” Byrd said.
Vendors sell whatever produce is in season along with a variety of meats including beef, chicken, turkey, pork and lamb. Baked goods, including vegan and gluten-free varieties; coffee; macarons; peanut and cashew brittles; pickles; jellies; jams; salsas; popcorn; plants and soaps round out the numerous offerings.
Last Saturday, Mark McFail, a Victoria East High School teacher and local musician, entertained customers as they perused the farmers’ market. John Paul Ortiz also often plays at the Saturday event. A foam playground was available for children who accompanied their parents for a day of shopping locally.
Bianca Speed, of Victoria, either attends the market every Saturday, or she sends her husband to purchase groceries for the week.
“The reason I come here is because the market helps me nourish my family, and because I come every week, we are like family,” Speed said. “The market helps me accomplish my goals when it comes to food.”
Rather than going to a local grocery store, Speed purchases produce from various vendors, baked goods from Stange Homestead, homemade soaps from Keylimepiemilkshake and all of her meats from Turkey Hollow Farm. Around Thanksgiving every year, she purchases her holiday turkey at the market.
“I like knowing how the farmers take care of their vegetables. You don’t get that one-on-one experience at the grocery store. You can ask them, ‘Have you had to spray?’ and that sort of thing, which matters to me,” Speed said.
Barbara Gilbreath and her husband, who are new to Victoria, attended the market for the second time for farm eggs and chicken, and just to look around.
“We try to be part of the community and support it,” Gilbreath said.
Sam Hankins, a regular customer who plans her menu on Fridays before attending the Saturday markets, purchased chicken and ground beef to make lasagna at the recent market. She also often picks up her coffee, vegetables, bacon and eggs at the weekly event.
Brittany and Chris Stauts, who moved to Victoria from New Orleans three years ago, enjoyed such markets in Louisiana. So they were happy when they heard about the Victoria Farmers’ Market where they like to purchase jams, jellies and meats.
“This is the first time we brought the kids, so we’re happy there is a play area,” Brittany Stauts said.
Byrd said two food shortages have brought many new customers to the market. First, in March 2020 when the economy started to close down because of the pandemic, customers came to the market and showed Byrd photographs on their phones of empty meat and produce aisles at grocery stores. During that time, the market sold out of all but a handful of jellies and pickles by around 11 a.m., she said.
“They (grocery stores) couldn’t keep their shelves stocked,” Byrd said. “The places were just cleared out, and that happened two or three weeks in a row.”
An influx of customers happened again during the freeze when trucks could not get into the area to restock grocery shelves, Byrd said.
“When you’re depending on food that comes from anywhere other than a local source, it has to be trucked in, and it’s vulnerable to weather, government shutdowns, closed roads,” Byrd said. “We had so many people coming in and seeking us out as a source of food because their traditional channels were closed. That underscores our importance to our community of being a viable food source no matter what’s going on in the world and with the weather.”
Between 200 and 400 customers shop at the market on Saturdays, Byrd said. Even more shop during the peak months of May, June, October and November, when the weather is milder and the market has the greatest variety of produce.
“I am grateful for the community support we get. We have a lot of customers here week in and week out, whether it’s 45 degrees or 100 degrees,” Byrd said. “And just like our numbers of vendors have grown this year, I can tell you that our customer base has grown, too. On behalf of all the farmers and local small businesses that make up the market, we are so grateful to all our customers who come out and support us each week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.