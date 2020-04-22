From autism to post-traumatic stress disorder, the films at the 2020 Victoria TX Indie Film Festival will explore many aspects of real life.
The festival, originally scheduled for May 21-24, will be pushed back to late September or early October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have to find a date that works for the filmmakers, the Welder Center and all the other venues,” said Anthony Pedone, Victoria filmmaker and festival founder.
The 85 films have been watched and selected, and after nine years, hosting the festival has become second nature to Pedone.
The only concern this year is whether or not the filmmakers can financially recover from the pandemic in time to travel to Victoria for the festival, Pedone said in an email. The filmmakers cover their own travel and lodging expenses.
“We felt like it would be best to give them the opportunity to get back on their feet and have a chance to generate some income that could be considered disposable income,” Pedone said. “Many people that I have talked to are being hit hard by the lack of work.”
The festival focuses on introducing Crossroads residents to the inspired work being done in independent cinema and giving independent filmmakers the opportunity to screen their works in a theater environment, rather than turning a profit, Pedone said.
“(I’m) absolutely committed to keeping it going this year and in years to come,” he said. “Many of the films are by students and first-time filmmakers, so providing them this opportunity is a dream for them.”
The money donated by sponsors goes to the festival in the form of rentals, advertisements, licensing fees, food, beverages, parties, bands, cash prizes and awards. Very little goes toward salaries or the bottom line, he continued.
The festival is fully funded by the O’Connor and Hewitt Foundation, DeTar Health Center, Victoria College, Victoria Plastic Surgery Center, Spirit Inn and all of the media and beverage sponsors, Pedone said.
“It is hard to quantify what the loss of Robert Hewitt Jr. means to me as an individual,” Pedone said. “For me personally, he was a mentor and friend. He was an unbridled free spirit with the largest heart. He altered the course of my life by empowering me with his trust, and incredible gift of filmmaking equipment and space to truly realize my dreams.”
Hewitt, a long-time supporter of the festival, recently died.
Without Hewitt, the city would not have supported the film festival, a children’s camp would never have been created and Victoria would never have become a filmmaking destination, Pedone said.
“The arts community has lost its best friend, and our city has lost a major pillar,” Pedone said. “His kindness has launched so many careers of young filmmakers from around the world.”
Pedone has announced the lineup this year, and three films of particular interest include “The Place of No Words,” “Bastards’ Road” and “The Reason I Jump.”
“The Place of No Words,” directed by Mark Webber, who also stars in the film, asks the question, “Where do we go when we die?” Three-year-old Bohdi Palmer’s question sets in motion an imaginative adventure that explores coping with dying and “the love, laughter and pain found within,” according to the film festival website.
Webber struggled to overcome homelessness for a time growing up with his mother, Pedone said. He stumbled into a casting studio. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” a cult favorite, was his breakout movie.
“He really tried to give back to that (homeless) community he was a part of prior to being involved in films, and I really respect that,” he said. “Webber uses his creative process, his art, to work through everyday struggles.”
Pedone also admires that Webber is a commercial actor who uses his circle of friends and family to make low-budget films.
“These highly personal journeys yield some of the best projects,” Pedone said. “I really love to remind people that we all have the power to make things. You can take your friends and the technology around you and make films, and people are proving that all the time.”
Webber demonstrates that people can come from nothing and live their dreams, Pedone said.
“Bastards’ Road,” directed by Brian Morrison, is a documentary about Marine veteran Jonathan Hancock’s 6,000-mile hike across the country.
Hancock uses the solitude of the road and the company of his Marine brothers and families of the fallen along the way to help manage the wounds of war that never fully heal, according to the film festival website.
“I saw the movie at the Slamdance Film Fest and thought it was really moving,” Pedone said. “(Hancock) destroys his marriage and the life of his son because of his PTSD. He hurts every relationship around him.”
When Hancock quits drinking and decides to walk 6,000 miles, he finds others are suffering, too.
“He ran away from himself and into himself,” Pedone said. “He went out looking for answers and resolution.”
The movie is important as it examines the collateral damage of war, Pedone said.
“We want to be patriots and supportive of our country but also examine the damage done and what we do as a society to recognize, remedy and support these guys when they come back from war,” Pedone said.
“The Reason I Jump,” directed by Jerry Rothwell, of the United Kingdom, is a foreign documentary based on a book written by Naoki Higashida, a non-speaking autistic Japanese boy.
The film weaves together Higashida’s writings about non-speaking autistic people around the globe. The audience is immersed in their unique sensory worlds, full of intensity, richness and beauty along with some shadows and terror, according to the film website.
With the Vine School,a school for autistic students, located in Victoria, Pedone thought this was an important movie about communication and patience.
“Hope and aspirations are out there and attainable, and I want people to remember that,” he said. “Anything is possible. With the community you build around you, you can do anything.”
