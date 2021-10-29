The Victoria Fine Arts Association will celebrate "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with a 60-year Release Party and Brunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Victoria Country Club, according to a new release.
Bartenders from Aero Crafters, Greek's 205 and Moonshine Drinkery will be on hand to mix up the best "Breakfast at Tiffany's"-style cocktails. The Woody Witt Trio will provide live jazz music.
The raffle will include two prizes — Cartier sunglasses, retail value $590, and Deutsch & Deutsch custom pearls, retail value $1,200, donated by Deutsch & Deutsch. Two drawings will take place at the event, and winners will not need to be present to win. The first winner drawn gets to select from the prizes.
Brunch tickets can be purchased for $40 each and raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 each at www.victoriafinearts.org/events.
