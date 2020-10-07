Jim D. Vogel, of Victoria, is owner of Stage 2 Screen Productions, which is helping with a feature film that is the first to start filming in Texas since the pandemic started, Vogel said.
The film, “Old Man Jackson,” is a romantic comedy, which is the reason some of the Hollywood actors became involved with the project.
“It’s a good time to put a romantic comedy out,” Vogel said. “It’s a family film with no cussing. It’s for television and the target markets are channels like Lifetime and Hallmark.”
Filming started in Galveston and moved to Pearland. It will move to Houston and back to Galveston before the film is done. Vogel’s production services company provides all of the equipment. Vogel is the director of photography for the project.
“The crew is homegrown from Houston and Austin, but they have all done feature films before, so it’s nothing new for them,” Vogel said. “This is my first time to work with movie stars. I’ve worked with celebrities, but not movie stars.”
Johnny Ray Gibbs is the director of the film. He is known for “Jurica Road” and worked with Kevin Costner on “The Highwaymen.”
David Born will play Old Man Jackson, and Kathy Garver will play Mrs. Jackson. Born also had a role in “The Highwaymen,” while Garver played one of the young slaves in “The Ten Commandments.” Garver is most well-known for playing Cissy Davis on “Family Affair” in the 1960s and 1970s.
Other actors and actresses include Jessica Morris who is known for her portrayal of Jennifer Rappaport on “One Life to Live,” and Butch Patrick who is known for his role as Eddie Munster on “The Munsters.”
The movie is about an award-winning auto mechanic shop owner and hypochondriac who is in a quandary when his wife cannot have children. His goal is to find someone in the next generation to carry on his legacy.
“Hilarious stuff happens,” Vogel said. “He looks like Santa Claus and thinks he’s dying. If he coughs, he has lung cancer.”
In the past, Vogel’s company has filmed shows for the likes of Sheryl Crow and Ray Price.
