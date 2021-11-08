From Downtown Bar and Grill to Downtown Las Vegas, Chase Brown has come a long way in the last 20 years, according to a news release.
After landing a residency in Las Vegas, Brown will perform at Schroeder Hall for the first time from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 24.
Starting his career as a teenager singing at Dodge City with his mother, Terri Hurst, Brown made a name for himself performing all over south Texas — riding his Chase Brown Ladder and lighting his belt buckle on fire. In 2003, Brown performed the national anthem at his graduation ceremony from Memorial High School.
Although he had a successful career, the Victoria native left for the lights of Las Vegas in 2011.
Brown has performed in venues all over Las Vegas, including Gilley’s at Treasure Island, Toby Keith’s at Harrah’s, Paris, Bally’s, Planet Hollywood, Cromwell and Westgate, but what has been missing is a stage to call home. Finally, after a viral video in the back of a pickup truck and a run of successful post-pandemic shows, Brown was offered his very own Friday night residency at Notoriety on Fremont Street.
The show, Chase Brown’s Vegas Country, opens Nov. 12 in the Chandelier Lounge. Brown will have the only weekly country show on Fremont Street and the only show with a dance floor. Now when all of Brown’s Texas fans go to Vegas, they will know where to find him every Friday night. Las Vegas show information can be found at notorietylive.com.
For those who want to see Brown close to home, ticket information can be found at schroederhall.com.
