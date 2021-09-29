When I started writing this column in 2014, I didn’t really have much thought as to where it might lead. I just knew that I loved to write, and I wanted people to know about all the little treasures small towns and local businesses have to offer.
Over the years, it has changed and evolved, but always with the same goal in mind. Why do I do it? It certainly isn’t to make money. No, honestly, it’s just fun for me. I love visiting little shops and boutiques or trying a new local restaurant.
The thing is, I constantly hear people complaining about how there is nothing to do in Victoria or nowhere to eat or shop, but that simply isn’t true. We may not have the same things to offer as places like Houston or Austin, but we have way more than people realize.
For example, last week was the Motorcycle Cannonball Run. Now, I’m not a huge motorcycle fan, but this was a pretty cool event — a bunch of people on antique motorcycles riding from Michigan to South Padre Island. Now that’s impressive. It was a fun, free event that gave people the chance to take advantage of the beautiful weather and see some things they probably hadn’t seen before.
My point is this: Victoria has a lot to offer — more than people realize — and it is only going to get better. I know for a fact there are lots of things in the works that will make our city more than just another bathroom break on U.S. 59.
Promoting our city and other cities like ours and helping them grow is a huge part of the reason I started the YouTube channel. If you haven’t seen it — and unless you are related to me, I doubt you have — Jeb and I are doing our best to create fun content that shows off the best Texas has to offer. Yes, it is a lot of work. No, we are not getting paid. We are literally doing it for fun and because we believe in the power of community.
But, we need your help. We need to know what you guys want to see. If you have an idea, an event, a grand opening, or whatever, then message or email me about it. Unlike Brother Gary, who may actually be magical, I don’t know every single thing that is happening all the time. I would love to know what you guys want to see or think is fun and interesting. Tell me what y’all think is fashionable.
