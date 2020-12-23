Out with the old and in with the new. Never has that sounded so good. Next year is a week away, so it’s time for a new beginning. Hopefully, with the vaccines, the new year will bring with it newfound freedom from the grip of COVID-19. For children and adults who want to celebrate the new beginning with gusto, here are some of the local bars, restaurants and other venues that will be open on New Year’s Eve to help leave 2020 behind and ring the new year.
Schroeder Hall New Year’s Eve Bash with the Spazmatics
Guests can don their best 80s attire and count down to the new year at Goliad’s historic dance hall. They can whip out those 80s dance moves to songs like “Video Killed the Radio Star,” “Whip It,” and “Just Can’t Get Enough.” The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the Spazmatics will take the stage at 8 p.m. While much of the lively band’s music is a throwback to the 1980s, they also will perform 1990s and current-day hits. Each $35 ticket will include a glass of champagne and party favors such as hats and noisemakers. The kitchen will be open until the hall closes at 2 a.m. Popular menu items include hamburgers, brisket melts, brisket plates, hot wings, brisket nachos, pulled pork and pizza.
“The Spazmatics are a fun, high energy band,” said Christine Krause, owner of Schroeder Hall. “We’re planning to have a great time celebrating that we made it through this year and a new year is coming.”
Aero Crafters Diamonds and Pearls New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party
It’s time to break out the diamonds and pearls. Guests can dress up for a fancy night out or dress down for a casual-chic good time.
“We wanted it to be a theme that was fun and went with the decorations, something that is versatile,” said Fe Vela, social media manager for Aero Crafters. “Someone can come decked out or just come casual with a pearl necklace. That’s fine. We wanted to give them an option to dress up if they wanted to.”
Aero Crafters will start seating guests for the dinner at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The menu will feature a prime rib carving station, homemade sides and delicious desserts. The Hot Attacks, a local favorite band, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. For dinner guests, the countdown to midnight will include festivities such as a champagne toast and party favors. The dinner tickets are $40 pre-sale. At the door, the dinner tickets will be $50 while seating is available. The tables will be positioned 6 feet apart following the CDC guidelines.
Admission to the party without the dinner is $5 per ticket.
First Annual Burdogz New Year’s Eve Bash
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the crawfish boil will start at 5 p.m. using live crawfish from Louisiana. Crossroadzz Crue will perform Tejano music from 7 to 11 p.m., and at midnight, all who are present will get a taste of free champagne. Party favors including hats and noisemakers will be circulating, as well. Numerous drink specials will be offered, which will be posted on Facebook. The full menu will be available as well until 11 p.m. with popular selections including chicken fried steak and the tortilla burger. The tables will be situated 6 feet apart, and there will be plenty of space to spread out outside on the patio.
“We just want to get people back out here to have fun. We just want everybody to know they are safe here — we take numerous precautions to make sure customers are safe,” said Jennifer Williams, general manager of Burdogz. “Our patio is one of our biggest bring-ons. We have heaters when it’s cold, a bar and a big dance floor that is currently being expanded.”
Outlaw Pass Early Bird New Year’s Eve Party
Outlaw Pass will host a party for the whole family from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Wristbands will include a $5 arcade game card and all outside attractions except the Sluice. Attractions include go-karts, an 18-hole mini golf course with water features, Euro-bungee jumping, a rock-climbing wall, a train and adventure playground. And the snack bar will be open. Those 54 inches or taller can purchase a wristband for $24.99 while those under 54 inches tall can purchase a wristband for $19.99. A bonfire for roasting marshmallows will be roaring, and sparklers and music will add to the cheer. At 8:45 p.m., guests will gather for New Year’s toasts made with New Year’s Eve punch, the New Year’s Eve countdown, a balloon drop and singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”
“We will put the clock a little bit before midnight, and act like it’s about to be midnight, so it still gives the older children and adults the opportunity to go out and celebrate the actual midnight later with friends,” said Julie Mize, who owns the fun center with her husband Mark Mize. “This is also a great opportunity for those who don’t want to stay up until midnight. We blew up 300 balloons last year ... and the kids loved it.”
Children’s Discovery Museum Princess and Superhero New Year’s Eve Bash
On Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children are encouraged to dress in their favorite princess or superhero costumes and head to the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent for a New Year’s Eve Bash.
The bash will include an array of fun activities. The princesses can make tiaras, the superheroes can make masks and both the princesses and superheroes can navigate an obstacle course. A countdown to noon, which is the young person’s midnight in this case, will culminate in balloons dropping from the ceiling. Because of COVID-19, a limited number of tickets will be sold. Members’ tickets are $10 each while non-members’ tickets are $12 each.
Also at the bash, the “New Year, New You” raffle ticket will be drawn for the Peloton Bike or a $1,500 Visa gift card — winner’s choice. Other prizes include six-month memberships to Citizens HealthPlex and DeTar Health and Fitness Center, $50 gift cards to Paravida Wellness, Huvar’s Artisan Market and PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar, a Flow and Paddle kayaking adventure for four and rounds of golf for four at the Club of Colony Creek and Victoria Country Club, among others. Only 300 $50 raffle tickets will be sold on the museum’s Facebook page. The link to purchase tickets is https://one.bidpal.net/cdmrafflenye/welcome.
“This will be my first time experiencing it, so I’m excited to ring in 2021 — 2020 has been such a rough year,” said Liz Tise, executive director of the museum. “We’re trying to create an experience that the children will remember.”
