From a Victoria resident deeply connected to the formation and history of the Victoria Fire Department and a local contractor responsible for many of the structures still standing in downtown Victoria today, to the founder of the Brownson Home and a resident linked to the Sutton-Taylor feud, Victoria Preservation, Inc. will bring to life eight characters from Victoria’s storied past.
Actors will intrigue audience members with monologues about their characters’ interesting lives for the 2021 Cemetery Tour, “Tales of Tragedy and Triumph,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Until last spring, the cemetery tours always had been held outdoors in local cemeteries. But hosting the event indoors at the Welder Center proved to also be popular for those who have difficulty traversing uneven ground and driving at night.
So this year, VPI will offer both options. For those who do not make it to the indoor performance, two outdoor tours will take place in Evergreen Cemetery at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20. The content will be the same indoors and outdoors, but the experiences will be slightly different. At the Welder Center, a projector will be used to display images during the monologues, while the cemetery will provide a particular ambiance not easily recreated indoors.
“I was normally a stickler for having to have the person at the gravesite, and we stuck to that, but when it’s not in the cemetery, we have more options,” said Jeff Wright, executive director for VPI.
Not being limited to featuring those buried in local cemeteries has freed up the organization to feature long-gone residents who were buried elsewhere. For example, “Black Peter,” one of the characters being portrayed in the tour, worked for the City of Victoria in the 1840s, but no one knows where he was buried. He was hired to bury bodies of residents who were dying during a pandemic.
“No one wanted to touch the bodies,” Wright said. “We don’t know his real name, but what we found out is that he was not African American. Best we can tell, he was a Black Dutch dark-skinned German.”
Wright continued that the mysterious man’s story also sheds light on the ways Victoria handled periodic epidemics that swept through Victoria in the old days. As residents grapple with a modern-day pandemic, stories about an epidemic that happened almost 200 years ago will resonate like never before in recent history.
The life of Anne Karanek Lazor also will play out on the Welder Center stage. She was a Jewish immigrant from Poland who arrived in Victoria in 1919. Her husband, Jacob Lazor, actually arrived before her in 1913 with the intention of earning enough money to eventually bring his family over. Meanwhile, World War I broke out, and the family became trapped in Warsaw. They did not see each other for many years. So much time passed, in fact, that Jacob Lazor was able to build a house before his family joined him.
Adding to the authenticity, Jill Fox, who lives in the old Lazor house, will portray Anne Lazor. She has met and befriended descendants of the Lazor family, so she was able to speak with them about her character.
“It’s a heartwarming story of reunion,” Wright said.
