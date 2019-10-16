More info: Tickets $15 in advance on Facebook or victoriapreservation.com ; $20 at the gate; check Facebook for updates in case of inclement weather.

What: "Gone But Not Forgotten," 2019 Victoria Preservation Inc. Cemetery Tour

David Irvin

Born in Virginia, Irvin was appointed to territorial judgeships in Wisconsin and Michigan before relocating to Texas. The quintessential “common-sense judge,” his courtroom demeanor was something of legend.

Corinne Staerker Crain

Crain was born in Cuero in 1889, the fifth of eight children. She married prominent Victoria attorney Frank Crain in 1911 and was the mother of Judge Frank Crain Jr. She was a talented singer and heavily involved in the community.

Fernando De Leon

The eldest son of Victoria’s founder, De Leon was born on the family’s ranch in Cruillas, Nuevo Santander, in 1798. He was given much responsibility in empresario Martin De Leon's colony, serving in the vital role of land commissioner.

Robert Clark

A native of Pennsylvania, born in 1818, Clark was a true pioneer. A rancher, entrepreneur and veteran, he became one of Victoria’s wealthiest citizens with business ventures and vast landholdings.

Elizabeth Varnell King

The daughter of Alabama natives, she was born at Saluria and raised at Indianola. Forced out by the 1875 hurricane, the family moved to Inez, where she married merchant Edwin King.

George H. French

Born to German parents at Indianola, French is best known for his 41 years as proprietor of the Victoria Advocate, where he began as an apprentice. He was active in the community, including a stint as fire chief.

Ida Fromme

Fromme is known for the Santa Rosa Street home that bears her name. She was a fixture there until her death in 1954. The Frommes were of German extraction and had deep roots in Victoria and Goliad counties.

Alice McCoppin Reed

A native of New Orleans, she and her husband, Isaac, settled at Indianola, where he was chief of the United States Weather Bureau. Reed survived the 1886 hurricane and, like many others, relocated to Victoria.

George C. Moore

A native of Vermont, the Rev. Moore arrived in Victoria after the Civil War to minister to the flock at the Presbyterian church. His tenure was cut short during a dreadful yellow fever outbreak that wracked the community.

Agnes Fleming Phillips

A member of the prominent Fleming family, she was a native of Alabama. She married widower and pioneer Victoria attorney A.H. Phillips in 1858.