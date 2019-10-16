George H. French was an apprentice and foreman for the Victoria Advocate before he acquired the newspaper in 1901 and led its team of journalists for 41 years.
For history buffs who might ponder how an encounter with the Indianola native and other historical Crossroads figures might play out, “Gone But Not Forgotten,” the 2019 Victoria Preservation Inc.’s Cemetery Tour, will start as the sun sets in Evergreen Cemetery on Oct. 25 and 26.
French achieved much success despite setbacks early in his life. He attended Viola Case’s School in Victoria until the 1886 hurricane devastated Indianola. At age 14, he abandoned the prospect of a formal education for a job as a Western Union messenger.
Glen Sayre talks about portraying G.H. French, longtime owner of the Victoria Advocate, at the VPI Cemetery Tour coming up Oct. 25 and 26. Say…
French is among 10 deceased Crossroads residents who will spring to life for a few hours near the old stone markers where their bodies were interred in the oldest cemetery in Victoria. For several minutes, volunteers dressed in period-appropriate clothing will impersonate each of the departed in monologues that peel back layers of their lives unearthed through research.
“This is probably one of the best (cemetery tours) in the country because they’re not so much actors as they are family,” said Glen Sayre, of Victoria, who is portraying French during the tour. “Most have personal histories with the characters – they are their ancestors – and they all grew up around the region so they are familiar with it.”
Jeff Wright, executive director of Victoria Preservation Inc., said he does not pick favorites, but Alice Reed’s story from the old port city of Indianola is one that people will relate to after recent events in the Crossroads. Also, he called the story of Connie Crain and her family “high drama” worthy of the silver screen.
“We don’t want to give away too much because part of the fun is the surprise that night,” Wright said.
Portrayals of the departed will include prominent wives and mothers in the community, an attorney, a judge and a Presbyterian minister, among others. Three of them moved inland from Indianola as a result of one of two hurricanes that hit about a decade apart. One settled in Inez, and another was reared in Cuero.
“Think of this as a historical theater performance in the cemetery,” Wright said. “One misconception is that it’s a haunted house, a ghost thing, but it’s not. It’s a historical, educational tour, but we keep it interesting. Yes, it’s in the cemetery, and, yes, it’s dark, but strictly for ambiance. It’s not a scary thing.”
Worn stone pillars that flank the cemetery’s Vine Street entrance read “Evergreen 1850” in raised cement letters on one side and “Evergreen 1927” on the other. An ornately scalloped, silver-washed wrought-iron fence surrounds the 30 peaceful acres where 900 Crossroads residents are laid to rest.
Hundreds of tourists in groups of approximately 30 will weave their way through tablets, flat markers, obelisks and monuments that are either scrubbed clean or stained with mold and mildew from exposure to the elements for almost a century or nearly two. They will find their way under the night sky with the help of flashlight-wielding guides and lantern-lit paths to each of the 10 grave sites.
The epitaphs provide glimpses of faith, love and life. “Where immortal spirits reign, there we shall meet again,” reads one stone marker at the entrance. An elaborately carved monument reads: “O brother, first to leave our band. Life’s song as yet unsung, while gray hairs gather on our brows. Thou art forever young.” Nearby, a white marble sculpture of a child holding a cross and lily sits atop a monument that reads, “Our dapling babes. Favored of heaven to wear the crown without life’s weary race to run.”
Wright suggested that tourists wear comfortable shoes. A few chairs will be provided for those who need a place to sit at each location, but most tourists will be on their feet the entire time. And parts of the terrain are uneven.
Over the years, the tour has expanded from a single daytime performance with a few actors to a two-night event featuring almost a dozen performers. The money raised helps the small nonprofit keep its doors open, preserve history and heritage, and promote tourism and preservation in Victoria.
“We’re excited about this cast of characters,” Wright said. “The deeper I dig in researching the characters, the more connections I find between them and their pasts that got them where they ended up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.