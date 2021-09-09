The 48th season of the Victoria Symphony Orchestra will kick off Sept. 18 with a series of concerts, according to a news release.
Sept. 18 — 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, Guitar Hero, D.J. Sparr, electric guitar
- Mitchell’s “Cindy” from Kentucky Mountain Portraits
- Fuchs “Glacier” Concerto for Electric Guitar and Orchestra
- Dvorak Symphony No. 9 “New World”
There’s nothing as iconic to the American music scene than the electric guitar. And, there’s nothing more American than our very own rich folk song history. Join us for our first-ever electric guitar concerto, complete with improvised as well as written-out virtuoso segments by American composer Kenneth Fuchs. In addition to that, we are bringing you the American folksong “Cindy” in a dynamic arrangement for full orchestra and the American-themed Symphony No. 9 of Dvorak, which he called “From the New World.”
Oct. 21 — 6:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, Symphony Spooktacular
Oct. 23 — 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, Take 5 to Take 3
Take five from your busy schedule to hear the group Take 3, a trio of violin, cello and piano that performs both classical and popular selections along with the orchestra. From the music of “Game of Thrones” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” to popular covers of Billy Joel and Imagine Dragons, attendees will hear classical virtuosity with popular appeal along with orchestra only features by the VSO.
Jan. 22 - 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, Jose Feliciano
Jose Feliciano is a name synonymous with an international presence that has influenced popular music for more than two generations. Jose is recognized as the first Latin artist to cross over into the English music market, opening the doors for other artists who now play an important role in the American music industry. As importantly, Feliciano has been acclaimed by critics around the world as “the greatest living guitarist.” He’s been awarded over 45 Gold and Platinum records. He has won 19 Grammy nominations, earning nine Grammy Awards. He is best known for his hits, ”Feliz Navidad,” “Chico and the Man”, “California Dreamin’,” “Light My Fire,” “Ay Cariño,” “Ponte A Cantar,” “Cuando El Amor Se Acaba” and “Porque Te Tengo Que Olvidar?”
Feb. 24 – The Conductor’s Spellbook (through the schools)
Feb. 26 — 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, Classical Blockbusters Meet the East, Changlu Wu, pipa
- Rossini Overture to the “Barber of Seville”
- Han “Qilian Rhapsody for Pipa”
- Smetana “The Moldau”
- Stravinsky “Firebird Suite” (1919 version)
Join us for a mashup of classics greatest hits like Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” and Stravinsky’s “Firebird” combined with an exotic concerto featuring the Chinese version of the mandolin, the pipa. The lush and romantically-scored “Qilian Rhapsody” features Houston-based pipa virtuoso Changlu Wu.
April 28 – 6:30 p.m., DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria, Downtown Rhythms
April 30 – 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, TBA
Programs and artists are subject to change without notice. Season tickets are available by calling 361-576-4500, or visiting victoriasymphony.com or the VSO’s Facebook page.
