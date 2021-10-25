Thousands of adopted rubber ducks will dive into the Guadalupe River at Pebble Beach in Riverside Park and race toward the finish line at the 2nd Annual Victoria Duck Safari Nov. 6. The event, which will include food trucks, will kick off at noon, and the duck race will begin at 2 p.m.
The Victoria Symphony Society will host the event, which will give those who adopt ducks the opportunity to also help any of the other 27 participating Victoria County non-profit organizations.
A Solo Duck, one duck, can be adopted for $5; a Quack Pack, which includes six ducks (one free duck), can be adopted for $25; and a Flock of Ducks, which includes 25 ducks (five free ducks), can be adopted for $100.
The first-place duck will win a $5,000 Visa gift card; second-place will receive a $2,500 Visa gift card; and third-place will get a $1,000 Visa gift card. The nine other prizes will include gift cards for lesser amounts and gift baskets, among others.
Ducks can be adopted at www.victoriaducksafari.com. For more information, email ducks@victoriasymphony.com or call 361-576-4500.
