One weekend remains before Christmas, and Theatre Victoria is calling on the man in red for one last hurrah before the big day.
For all who have yet to make Christmas memories with their youngsters (and for those who want to make more), the annual Santa Land event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
“This is the perfect time for people to come in and get that last little dose of holiday spirit. It’s the last weekend before Christmas, and they can get pictures with Santa, make holiday crafts and play games,” said Loria Rose, the marketing and advertising representative for the theater. “It’s the perfect time to make memories with the children before the holidays are over.”
Children will join in reindeer games and get their creativity flowing with crafts including ornament-making at stations spread throughout the theater. Holiday-themed beverages such as Santa red cream soda will be served.
Children will climb up on Santa’s lap for photographs snapped by Johnny Vera, a professional photographer. And the Chick-fil-A cow will be circulating for more photo ops.
Tickets are $7 each for children ages 12 and younger and $3 each for adults. The event is expected to draw about 200 people, Rose said.
“Santa Land is mainly a goodwill event for the community to give back to them for the support they give us throughout the year,” said Michal Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria. “We charge admission, but we’re not looking to make thousands of dollars. We just want to see children being able to do family activities, especially now in our busy lives. It’s not just pictures with Santa. It’s interaction and playtime with your kids. It’s a time to stop and focus on what’s important right now, and that’s not necessarily the work life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.