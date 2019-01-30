'Weird and Wonderful Prehistoric Mammals'
Contributed image

Mammals have been living on Earth for at least 200 million years and for some time shared the planet with dinosaurs.

Learn more about prehistoric mammals at a new exhibit coming to the Museum of the Coastal Bend on Feb. 22 called “Weird and Wonderful Prehistoric Mammals.”

Discover the ancient mammal’s lifestyles, their curious adaptations, and their interaction with early people, through interactive activities such as a “touch table” with fossilized bones, informative exhibits and interpretations of fossil evidence.

Sue Prudhomme, executive director of cultural affairs at Victoria College, said the exhibit was curated exclusively for the museum and should be on display until Jan. 25, 2020.

The museum is on the college’s campus at 2200 E. Red River St.

“‘Weird and Wonderful Prehistoric Mammals’ will have a broad appeal,” she said. “We’re familiar with some of these animals from the beloved movie Ice Age, and it’s fascinating to learn that their remains have been found in Texas.”

The exhibit includes remains of prehistoric animals, such as a Columbian Mammoth tusk found in Waco and fossils of plant life on loan from Baylor University, Prudhomme said.

Museum members are invited to a special preview reception on Feb. 21, the night before it opens to the public.

A Hands-On Mammal Madness event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and another class Feb. 27 is designed for home-school students.

The public is also invited to a John W. Stormont Lecture featuring geology instructor Matthew Weiler at 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the museum.

At the free lecture, Weiler will discuss prehistoric mammals in Texas, paleontological discoveries throughout the U.S. and the evolution of mammals as the dominant life form after the extinction of dinosaurs.

Laura Garcia is the Features Editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at lgarcia@vicad.com or 361-580-6585.

Features Editor

Laura has covered health and nonprofits in the Crossroads since 2014. She's also mom to a toddler, loves journalism conferences and is a big fan of sci-fi and crime TV.

