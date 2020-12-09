Residents of some places can only imagine what $1 million in Christmas lights looks like, but not the residents living in the Crossroads. Just such an extravaganza of lights is available at Christmas in the Park in Cuero. The self-guided, drive-thu tour of lights is open every day, even on rainy days and holidays, from 6 to 10 p.m., through New Year’s Day.
“In the past 20 years, we have invested nearly $1 million into our lighted display,” said Samantha Bayfus, administrative assistant for the Cuero Development Corporation, in an email.
The park has more than 275 lighted displays throughout the Cuero Municipal Park. Three hundred snowflakes and 90 trees and deer provide sparkle among the lighted scenes. New displays this year include a set of dancing trees, a directional elf, a bear in a stocking, heart hands with a rainbow and saved by the anchor, which is a cross with an anchor. Donor signs will not be on display this year except for the newly purchased lighted scenes. Last year, 16 new displays added to the awe.
Angie Cuellar, a Christmas in the Park board member and executive director of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, said the lighted display reminds her of the way Christmas should feel.
“I think it’s just a great family event. I volunteer and work with donations, and I love seeing all the families come through to enjoy the lights, and hearing the kids say what their favorite scenes are,” Cuellar said. “All ages can enjoy it, and it grows every year. So it’s exciting to see what you may have missed or see something new that we have.”
Cuellar continued that a lot of community effort goes into making the display a reality.
“It takes the community putting a lot of effort behind it. The city, volunteers and the December Events Committee help,” she said. “It takes a lot of manpower and volunteer hours to put it together. It’s amazing how much goes into having this event.”
Cuellar said they make sure there is plenty of time for people to see the display, and sometimes people like to see the display more than once.
“I love having people come out and look at the lights, and it’s fun to hear stories about how they travel far to come see the lights in Cuero,” Cuellar said. “People can social distance and have a memorable time with family. And the kids love it.”
The event lends itself to safety in the midst of a pandemic. Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times while touring the park. Security will be on hand to promote compliance with these safety measures and to enhance traffic flow. The magical tour takes about 30 minutes to complete.
An estimated 100,000 visitors wend their way through the lights each year. They will have a more definite count this year since they purchased a car counter for accurate tracking, Bayfus said.
Because of the pandemic, hot chocolate and the live nativity will not be offered as they have in years past. Also, the Clarence N. Stevenson Correctional Unit could not help set up the displays this year because of the pandemic.
The December Events Committee sets a budget each year that is designated for the purchase of new displays and additional LED bulbs, and that budget varies year to year, Bayfus said. Lighted displays also are donated. The donation of displays will begin in mid-January and will continue through early March. The displays are purchased early each year to take advantage of seasonal discounts.
Alton Meyer has been involved with Christmas in the Park since he moved to Cuero 15 years ago, and he has been the treasurer of the board most of those years.
“We purchase scenes each year based on the donations,” Meyer said. “And the public can purchase scenes and write them off.”
Christmas in the Park started in 1999 with a lighted Christmas tree in the park gazebo, he said. Then they started lighting tree trunks around the gazebo and it grew from there. A couple of the first scenes included the peace globe donated by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and the nativity scene purchased with business and individual donations solicited by Finley Frels. Cliff Bothe designed the large Christmas tree in front of the clubhouse. The LCRA donated the labor to create the infrastructure in the park, and the City of Cuero donated the wire. In 2019, the incandescent bulbs were replaced by LED lights, which saves on energy and reduces how often the bulbs need to be replaced.
Meyer said an immense amount of planning and coordination goes into making the event successful each year.
“Initially, it started with seven or eight retired volunteers responsible for setting up the scenes,” he said. “Then the Stevenson Correctional Unit started helping set up the displays, and it’s a big help.”
Meyer said some people wonder why there is no charge for the event.
“It’s special to me because people can come, and they don’t have to pay. Some people can’t afford it, and they come through the park just like everyone else,” Meyer said. “We accept donations, but to me, this is for the kids — to see them smile and be happy. This is the time of the year that makes them happy and joyful.”
