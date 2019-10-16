Jason Boland and the Stragglers will headline the 61st annual Yorktown Western Days scheduled Friday through Sunday in Yorktown City Park. Festivities will heighten throughout the weekend with a carnival, plenty of activities for families and lots of live music.
“Since coming together in Stillwater, Okla., Boland and his tight-knit crew have sold more than half a million albums independently and earned a devoted following that’s swelled far beyond the band’s red dirt roots,” according to a Red 11 Music article. “At a Stragglers show, oil patch roughnecks, hippies, college kids, and intelligentsia all sway side-by-side like a traveling reincarnation of Austin’s Armadillo World Headquarters in its cosmic cowboy, Willie Nelson heyday.”
JB and the Moonshine Band, Bri Bagwell, Legal Limit, Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band, Broken Alibi, Gene Watson and the Shiner Hobo Band will round out the musical offerings at the festival.
The cantina will open Friday evening with 16-ounce cans of cold beer. Tacos, tamales, corn dogs, barbecue, hamburgers, Afro-infusion comfort food, turkey legs, roasted corn, shaved ice, funnel cakes, flavored coffee and caramel popcorn will be on the menu. Folks with a wild hair can hop on a mechanical bull for a bucking good time. Those looking for relaxation can watch the children’s parade and shop at the arts and crafts market.
Ladies apparel, jewelry, baby clothes, dog accessories, puzzles, original oil paintings and candles will be among the unique merchandise for sale in the market.
On Saturday, a blacksmith will demonstrate his craft and sell his wares. And the transformative power of a chainsaw put to good use on an ordinary wooden log by a skillful artist also will be on display.
“Last year, the carver gave us two of his sculptures, a pelican and a Willie Nelson end table, and we auctioned them off at the end of the event,” said Peggy Savage, a member of the Western Days Association board of directors.
Folks can hang around the quilt show in the Chamber of Commerce building and vote on their favorite designs. The winning seamstresses will take home awards for their labors.
On Sunday, an arrowhead and artifact exhibit will give festival-goers an opportunity to connect with the past in the Chamber of Commerce office.
Children will find plenty of interaction with a petting zoo and pony rides in Cowpoke Canyon. If that’s not enough, those who weigh 50 pounds or less can jump on the back of a sheep for the ride of their lives in the Mutton Bustin’ competition. Or they can hastily wrestle pigs into the winner’s circle in the Pig Scramble, which also is open to adults.
The free festival will end on a high note Sunday with Gene Watson as well as the Wagon Wheel Charities Auction and Lucky Draw Raffle.
Included among the Lucky Draw prizes will be a two-day hunting trip for two in the Texas Hill Country, a chartered bay fishing trip for four, a few guns, VISA gift cards, and VIP tickets and steak dinners for four to Neal McCoy and Jerrod Niemann concerts at the 5D Steakhouse in Yorktown.
The Wagon Wheel Charities Auction will feature a guitar signed by all the band members who played at the festival, and the money will help provide scholarships, purchase Christmas gifts for children in need and support numerous local charities.
“I love the hustle and bustle of all the people during Western Days, and seeing the kids enjoy the Mutton Bustin’ and Pig Scramble competitions,” Savage said.
