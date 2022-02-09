When Victoria musician Joe Reyna listens to the music of Jose Feliciano, he remembers better times.
Back when he was a kid in the ’70s, Reyna, now 53, and his family would often share moments listening to Feliciano’s music on the family’s radio.
Decades later, when Reyna listens to Feliciano’s songs, it’s a way for him to remember his father, brother and grandparents, who have all died in the decades since.
“It takes me back to a time when everybody I cared about (was still around),” Reyna said Tuesday. “They’re gone now, but it takes me back to when they were alive.”
But Reyna will once again listen to Feliciano’s music with one of the few surviving members of his immediate family. On March 26, he plans to take his mother to a Feliciano concert at the Victoria ISD Fine Arts Center to celebrate her retirement. Reyna’s mother not only has worked since her son was a child, she also raised her family alone after her husband left the family, he said.
“It’s just going to be me and my mom,” Reyna said.
Feliciano was born blind in Puerto Rico as the fourth child in a family of 11 siblings. During his career, which began as early as the 60s, Feliciano has become a household name throughout Latin America as well as the U.S. He is the winner of seven Grammy Awards and has been nominated for 16. Feliciano’s unique style blends elements of jazz, folk music and Latin American music into a sound that has proved popular with audiences over and over.
Throughout the world, his songs are still recognizable to many even after decades. And he commands a loyal audience that includes, for one, Reyna.
When Reyna was growing up, Feliciano’s hits were everywhere. Reyna even remembers seeing Feliciano appear once on “Sesame Street.” But as a fellow musician, Reyna said he also recognizes Feliciano’s accomplishments as an artist.
Reyna plays guitar and sings. He also serves as a radio host for Victoria Texas Community Radio, or KVLJ 99.5 FM, a nonprofit radio station, which broadcasts from local music store Tee’s Music House in Victoria’s Queen’s City neighborhood.
Reyna still recalls fondly listening to Feliciano’s cover of the 1967 Doors hit “Light My Fire,” which turned a raucous, psychadelic rock anthem into a soulful jazz song.
During a career that has spanned six decades, Feliciano has made a name for himself particularly through duets, collaborations and covers. Feliciano’s 1968 cover of “Light My Fire” spent three weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart.
“Feliz Navidad,” which was solely his own creation, only reached the No. 6 spot.
Also in 1968, Feliciano performed the “Star Spangled Banner” at the World Series, drawing ire from audiences, who then thought Feliciano’s personalized Latin jazz rendition of the song was disrespectful. Nevertheless, the song ultimately charted for five weeks on Billboard’s Top 100.
But in a recent interview with the Victoria Advocate, Feliciano said he stands by the performance. He also thinks modern audiences also have come around.
“It was the first time our national anthem appeared on the American music charts, and it opened the door to future interpretations of respectful voices hoping to be heard,” Feliciano said in January.
Reyna has enormous respect for Feliciano’s covers, he said. When an artist covers a song, they pay homage to the original version while also bringing a touch of their own personality. That’s one big reason Reyna said he finds Feliciano’s music so fascinating.
“You let it go through the factory of the soul, your psychology, your sorrows, your joys, and all that is inside you,” Reyna said. “You learn the song, and it passes through, and it comes out as something only you can produce.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.