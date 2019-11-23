For two special nights in early December, the city of Victoria will be bustling with festivities and holiday cheer.
Two annual events, the Lighted Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square, will be back-to-back on the first weekend of December, said Gabby Anglin, the recreation coordinator for Victoria Parks and Recreation.
The two events are not normally the same weekend, but the scheduling worked out best to have the events on back-to-back nights this year, she said. It will also allow people to go to different holiday events around the region on other weekends.
“It will be a lot of Christmas all in one weekend here in Victoria, which we are excited for,” Anglin said.
This year’s Christmas on the Square begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at De Leon Plaza. Hot chocolate, Christmas inflatables and Christmas cheer will abound, Anglin said.
For the inflatables, there will be a giant snow-themed inflatable slide, a snow-themed inflatable maze and an inflatable elf workshop that doubles as a photo booth, where people who take a picture will get to take one home, Anglin said.
Local choral groups will sing carols in the gazebo, and food vendors and merchandise vendors will be present, too.
“Christmas on the Square is always a holiday favorite and we’re expecting it will be this year as well,” Anglin said.
And the very next day, people can enjoy the annual Christmas-themed lighted parade, which is always a treat for residents during the holidays, Anglin said.
There are about 150 floats each year, Anglin said. There will be judges and emcees giving out different prizes, for categories such as most spirited, best use of lights, best sounding middle school band, best sounding high school band and most creative.
This year’s Lighted Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 and will flow through Main and Bridge streets downtown.
“It should be a great weekend among the many different events around the region for people to celebrate the holidays,” Anglin said.
