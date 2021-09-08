Victoria Farmers Market events
Buy Now

The Victoria Farmers' Market. 

 By Elena Anita Watts | ewatts@vicad.com

Thursday

  • 5-6 p.m. — Stitching Together at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 8:30 p.m. — Buddy Vargas at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

Friday

  • 8 p.m. — Teague Brothers Band with Brandon Michael at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
  • 8:30 p.m. — The House Band at Aero Crafters

Saturday

  • 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start — Patriot Day 5K, Brackenridge Recreation Center, 891 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
  • 9 a.m. — Goliad Market Days in downtown Goliad
  • 9 a.m.-noon — Victoria Farmers’ Market, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Edna Craft & Farmers Market at Jackson County Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St., Edna
  • 6-9 p.m. — Wine Tasting at J Welch Farms Pavilion, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 8 p.m. — David Lewis Band with Guest Pamela Mary at Schroeder Hall
  • 8 p.m. — Texas Continentals at DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
  • 8:30 p.m. — Chase the Night at Aero Crafters

Monday

  • 6 p.m. — VPL Talks: True Crime and Forensics with Lt. Jason Turner at Victoria Public Library
  • 6-7:30 p.m. — College Night at Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria

Tuesday

  • 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
  • 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
  • 5-8 p.m. — Kids Art Class hosted by Victoria Art League and Crossroads Art House at Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., Victoria
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Learning Lab: Tween Nerf War at Victoria Public Library
  • 7:30 p.m. — Victoria Dog Obedience Class Fall Registration at Citizens HealthPlex, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria

Wednesday

  • 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
  • 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library

Recommended For You


Elena Anita Watts is the features editor for the Victoria Advocate. She covers faith, arts, culture and entertainment, and she can be reached at 361-580-6585 or ewatts@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.