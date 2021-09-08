Thursday
- 5-6 p.m. — Stitching Together at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 8:30 p.m. — Buddy Vargas at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Friday
- 8 p.m. — Teague Brothers Band with Brandon Michael at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
- 8:30 p.m. — The House Band at Aero Crafters
Saturday
- 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start — Patriot Day 5K, Brackenridge Recreation Center, 891 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
- 9 a.m. — Goliad Market Days in downtown Goliad
- 9 a.m.-noon — Victoria Farmers’ Market, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Edna Craft & Farmers Market at Jackson County Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St., Edna
- 6-9 p.m. — Wine Tasting at J Welch Farms Pavilion, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 8 p.m. — David Lewis Band with Guest Pamela Mary at Schroeder Hall
- 8 p.m. — Texas Continentals at DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
- 8:30 p.m. — Chase the Night at Aero Crafters
Monday
- 6 p.m. — VPL Talks: True Crime and Forensics with Lt. Jason Turner at Victoria Public Library
- 6-7:30 p.m. — College Night at Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
Tuesday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 5-8 p.m. — Kids Art Class hosted by Victoria Art League and Crossroads Art House at Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., Victoria
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Learning Lab: Tween Nerf War at Victoria Public Library
- 7:30 p.m. — Victoria Dog Obedience Class Fall Registration at Citizens HealthPlex, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
Wednesday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.