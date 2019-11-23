PORT LAVACA
Dec. 3 Jingle and Mingle Market Days Bauer Community Center 2300 SH 35, Port Lavaca 4-8 p.m.
Come out and shop and mingle. There will also be a grand prize raffle. For more information, call the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce, at 361-552-2959.
Dec. 6 Festival of Lights Parade Downtown Port Lavaca 6:30 p.m.
Port Lavaca Festival of Lights Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Port Lavaca, ending at the Bayfront Peninsula. The theme of the parade is “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree.” Lineup for the parade is at 5 p.m. For more information, call 361-552-2959.
Dec. 14 Beginner/Advanced Cookie Decorating Classes Mad Batter Cheesecakes 495 Matson Road, Port Lavaca $35-$50
Brookie’s Cookies is offering beginner and advanced cookie decorating classes on Dec. 14 at Mad Batter Cheesecakes, 495 Matson Road in Port Lavaca. Beginner class is from 10 a.m.-noon and the advanced class is from 1-4 p.m. All resources, supplies, cookies and icing will be provided. Each participant will be going home with their decorated cookies and a goodie bag containing some fun cookie items, recipes and tips and tricks. Beginner registration is $35 and advanced class is $50. To register, send an email to brookiescookieco@gmail.com. In the subject line of the email, put the name of the class and the time you would like to attend. Invoices will be sent and must be paid within 48 hours to secure your spot in class.
Christmas Sweater Fest O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company 206 S. Commerce St., Port Lavaca 7 p.m.
O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company is having a Christmas Sweater Fest at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. For more information, call 361-676-6023
We’re Dreaming of a White Christmas Rusty Hook Winery 5880 SH 185 North, Port Lavaca Noon-6:30 p.m.
Rusty Hook Winery is having a Christmas event, “We’re Dreaming of a White Christmas” from noon-6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the winery in Long Mott, near Port Lavaca. Come out for wine tasting, local vendors, musicians and more.
Dec. 23 Ugly Sweater Contest with DJ Reckshop Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
For more information, call 361-482-0681
PORT O’CONNOR
Dec. 7 Light Boat Parade Along the Intracoastal Canal 6:45 p.m.
The annual Port O’Connor Lighted Boat Parade is at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 7 on the Intracoastal Canal. The boats will travel down the canal from Froggies Bait Dock to Clark’s Bait Shop. Bring your lawn chairs and sit along the banks and watch this Christmas spectacle. To register to be in the boat parade, go to poctoyrun.net. Presented by the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber office at 361-983-2898
Dec. 13 Chamber of Commerce Christmas Party Port O’Connor Community Center 3674 W. Adams St. Free
Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce is having a Christmas Party from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. The party will also include chamber board elections for the next year. All are invited.
Dec. 18-19 Port O’Connor Christmas Lighting Contest Dec. 18 6 p.m. – Dec. 19 10 p.m. Hosted by Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce. Judging of the decorations 6-10 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19.
Categories judged are best overall, most decorated, best christmas theme, most unique, most colorful, best commercial, most spirited, best religious theme, best coastal theme and best RV park.
