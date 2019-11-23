CUERO
Nov. 25-Jan 1 Christmas in the Park Cuero Municipal Park, U.S. 87 South 6-10 p.m. nightly
Enjoy a park full of about 300 lighted Christmas decorations, snowflakes hanging from trees and thousands of lights in this free drive-thru exhibit. Free hot chocolate offered from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in December.
Dec. 13-14 Christmas in Downtown Cuero Downtown Cuero 6-10 p.m. Dec. 13, noon-10 p.m. Dec. 14
Cuero is transformed into a holiday destination with a giant Snowzilla slide, rock climbing wall, ice skating rink, trackless train, petting zoo, entertainment, carolers, food and craft vendors, decorated store fronts, romantic horse carriage rides and so much more. For more information, visit cueromainstreet.com
Dec. 12 Hunt Elementary Christmas Sing Along Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero
Hunt Elementary Christmas Sing Along is from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center.
YOAKUM
Through Jan. 8 Christmas Tree Forest Yoakum Heritage Museum 312 Simpson St., Yoakum
Yoakum Heritage Museum is having its 31st annual Christmas Tree Forest display from Nov. 24-Jan. 8. The display is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 for adults, children are admitted free. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day. For more information, call 361-293-7022.
Dec. 6 Christmas on Grand Downtown Yoakum 7 p.m.
Kick off your holiday season at Yoakum’s Annual Christmas on Grand Celebration in downtown Yoakum. The lighted Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m., followed by a movie in Railroad Park. There will be snacks for children and snow. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce at 361-293-2309.
Night at the Museum Yoakum Heritage Museum 312 Simpson St., Yoakum 6:30-9 p.m.
The Yoakum Heritage Museum celebrates Night at the Museum from 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6. Stop by the museum to see the Christmas Tree Forest and enjoy door prizes, food and music. Admission is $5 for adults; children are free. For more information, call 361-293-7022.
YORKTOWN
Dec. 5-Jan. 3 Majestic Lights over Coleto Creek Yorktown City Park 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
The lights come on at dusk and remain on all night.
Dec. 5 Christmas With Santa Downtown Yorktown 100 block of East Main Street
Visit with Santa and take pictures. The downtown shops will also be open late that day. Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual stew supper, and the Yorktown Lions Club will have a raffle drawing. For more information, contact the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce 361-564-2661.
Dec. 7 Holy Cross Catholic Daughters Christmas Craft Show and Santa’s Cafe Yorktown Community Hall 60 Community Hall Road, Yorktown 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free
Holy Cross Catholic Daughters are having their annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Yorktown Community Hall, 60 Community Hall Road, in Yorktown, across from Holy Cross Catholic Church. The show will feature local and regional crafters and vendors. Items range from shabby antiques to homemade jams and jellies. Vendors will be in two halls. Breakfast and lunch is also available to purchase at Santa’s Café.
