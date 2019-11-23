GOLIAD
Dec. 1-31 History in Lights Goliad State Park 108 Park Road 6, Goliad 6-10 p.m. nightly
Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the “History in Lights” exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Entry fees are $4 for adults; TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
Dec. 6-7 Christmas in Goliad Downtown Goliad 5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. Dec. 7
The two-day celebration occurs every year on the first Friday and Saturday of December. Attractions include arts and craft booths, food vendors, music and a lighted parade on Friday evening. Saturday’s events include vendor booths, food and entertainment. Highlights include Miss Ruby’s Corral, where authors sign and sell their books; and Santa’s arrival on a longhorn steer. On Saturday evening, choral groups at Goliad State Park and Las Posadas at Presidio la Bahia inspire visitors with the Christmas spirit. All proceeds from Christmas in Goliad are used by the Goliad County Historical Commission to promote and preserve Goliad history and for operating costs of the Goliad Market House Museum.
The Ivy Vine Holiday Open House The Ivy Vine 248 S. Commercial St., Goliad 10 a.m. Free
The Ivy Vine is having a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Activities include live Christmas music and free margaritas and snacks. The Ivy Vine is located on the Courthouse Square in downtown Goliad at 248 S. Commercial St.
Dec. 7 Christmas Rendezvous and Trade Fair Presidio La Bahia 217 Loop 71, Goliad 9 a.m. Dec. 7
Period craftsmen, artisans and reenactors will gather on the grounds of Presidio La Bahia to bring history to life. Dress for the weather as this event takes place out of doors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, under 6 are free.
Christmas in Goliad Scholarship 5K Goliad Market House Museum 205 S. Market St., Goliad 7:30 a.m. $25 per person
Medals for first and second place male and female finishers in these age groups – 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50+. Online registration available: http://getmeregistered.com/BeasGoliad5k Register by Nov. 18 to guarantee T-shirt and jingle bells. All proceeds from this event provide educational and career scholarships for disadvantaged students. Hosted by Cedrick Cunningham. For more information, call 361-220-4422.
BERCLAIR
Dec. 1 Christmas at the Mansion Berclair Mansion 14 Moore St., Berclair 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Hosted by Berclair Mansion. Come celebrate the holiday season at the Mansion. Enjoy lunch, tours, Christmas shopping and entertainment. Tickets are $25 per person. Two serving times for lunch: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., gates open at 11 a.m. for more information, call 361-318-8587.
