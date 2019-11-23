EDNA
Nov. 30 Fancy Christmas Wreath Design Class Deliverance and Restoration Church of God in Christ 607 Carver St., Edna 6-8 p.m. $50
Come design a Christmas wreath. All supplies are provided. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/y6ljbjdc
Dec. 5 Miracle on Main Lighted Christmas Parade Downtown Edna 6 p.m.
Edna’s Lighted Christmas Parade, Miracle on Main begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in downtown Edna. There will be lighted floats, bikes, cars and more. For more information, call the city of Edna at 361-782-3122. Sponsored by the city of Edna.
Dec. 6 Shop at Home Downtown Edna 115 W. Main St., Edna 12 a.m. Free
Local business will be open for extended hours. For more information, call the city of Edna at 361-782-3122
Dec. 7 Breakfast with Santa Jackson County Service Building 411 N. Wells St., Edna 9-10:30 a.m. Free
Come join us at the Jackson County Services Building for Breakfast with Santa from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Make sure you are here on time to see Santa’s grand arrival. This is a free event, but due to limited capacity, there will only be 100 tickets handed out at the Chamber Office beginning Nov. 26. First come, first served until they are all gone. For more information, call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 361-782-7146.
Miracle on Main Christmas Market Downtown Edna 115 W. Main St., Edna. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free
Shop local stores at Edna’s Miracle on Main Christmas Market from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7 in downtown Edna.
Dec. 18 Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House Jackson County Chamber of Commerce 317 W. Main St., Edna 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 317 W. Main St., in Edna is having a Holiday Open House from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 18. Stop by and drop off your business card for a chance to win $75 Chamber Bucks. For more information, call the Chamber office at 361- 782-7146.
GANADO
Dec. 7-14 Town Hall Players present “Under a Powder Blue Moon” Rear Window Listening Room 107 E. Menefee St., Ganado 7:30 p.m. $15
Ganado Townhall Players welcome playwright Patrick McLaughlin, of Victoria, as a guest director for the production of his original play, “Under a Powder Blue Moon.” As a robbery in a small town mini-bank goes awry, bank teller Jannelle Brewster discovers that she shares a very complicated past with the would-be robber. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at https://rearwindowlisteningroom.com/events.
Dec. 19 Christmas on the Square Downtown Ganado Third Street 1-8 p.m. Free
Come out to Christmas on the Square from 1-8 p.m. Dec. 19 in downtown Ganado. There will be vendor booths, food trucks, kid’s games and rides and more. The event is free this year for the first time.
