HALLETTSVILLE
Nov. 30 Festival of Lights Downtown Hallettsville Noon Free
Hallettsville Festival of Lights is Nov. 30 around the square in downtown Hallettsville. Food and market day booths open at noon. Visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa from noon-4 p.m. The ornament contest is at 4 p.m. and the Lighting Extravaganza is from 5:45-6 p.m. Santa’s Kiddie Parade begins at 6:05 p.m. and the Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. After the parade, a Christmas Pageant will be held. The Festival of Lights Lighting Extravaganza will remain on until Jan. 6.
Dec. 5 Night of Old St. Nick Friench Simpson Memorial Library 705 E. Fourth St., Hallettsville 3-6 p.m. Free
Friends of the Friench Simpson Memorial Library, 705 E. Fourth St., present Night of Old St. Nick Dec. 5. Come enjoy refreshments and shop the Holiday Store at this Friends Christmas fundraising event. The Holiday Store will feature handcrafted gifts and decorations, home baked cakes, pies and cookies and homemade pickles, jams and jellies. There will also be a silent auction and a holiday raffle. All proceeds benefit Friench Simpson Memorial Library.
Dec. 14 Christmas in a Small Town Wine Walk Downtown Hallettsville 2-10 p.m. $25-$30
Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce and The Kocian Building present the third annual Christmas in a Small Town Wine Walk from 2-10 pm. Dec. 14 in downtown Hallettsville. Presale tickets are $25 until Dec. 9 and may be purchased at the Chamber office. They are $30 after Dec. 9. Begin at the Kocian Building to pick up a wine glass and map of participating businesses. Return to the Kocian Building for entertainment, snacks and a drawing for Santa’s Bag at 8:30 p.m. Visit every business on the map to qualify for the Santa Bag Drawing. Shuttle service between locations is provided.
Twin Oaks Ranch and Callistro Culinary 1st ever Christmas Bash Twin Oaks Ranch 8289 US. 77 N., Hallettsville 7 p.m. $70
Come out to Twin Oaks Ranch and Callistro Culinary, 8289 U.S. 77 N., for live music by Jeff Plankenhorn and his band Dec. 14. Activities include holiday fun and games and food by Callistro Culinary; BYOB. Tickets are $70 and may be purchased online at eventbrite.com
SHINER
Dec. 5 Christmas in the Park Welhausen Park U.S. 90 Alt, Shiner 5:30 p.m. Free
Celebrate the annual Christmas in the Park Dec. 5 at Welhausen Park in Shiner. Activities include music, tables of treats and festive lights. Come enjoy holiday music and a visit with Santa. Shiner businesses and organization are invited to sponsor a table for the Christmas sampler. Bring your lawn chair and arrive early. For more information, call Shiner Chamber at 361-594-4180.
Dec. 7 Breakfast with Santa Shiner Public Library 115 E. Wolters/Second Streets, Shiner 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free
Have breakfast and visit with Santa at the Shiner Public Library Dec. 7. Activities include breakfast and a story time from 8:30-9 p.m. Santa will visit with the kids from 9-10:30 a.m. The event is free.
Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum Holiday Open House Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum 306 S. Avenue I, Shiner 10 a.m.-2 pm. Free
The museum will be decorated for the holidays. Both upstairs and downstairs will be available for viewing. There will be several decorated Christmas trees throughout and the General Store, Implement Shed and Herder House will be open. They will be serving homemade gumbo, crackers, punch, coffee and cookies. Admission is free.
MOULTON
Dec. 14 Mingle on Main Downtown Moulton 5:30-7 p.m.
Mingle on Main, presented by the Moulton Chamber of Commerce, will take place Dec. 14 in downtown Moulton. Eleven vendors will line Main Street and businesses will be open. Kloesels Restaurant will also be open. Enjoy wine and snacks while you shop. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the gazebo at the time of the event. Tickets will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of the night so save your ticket stubs. For more information, call Moulton Chamber of Commerce, at 361-596-7205.
