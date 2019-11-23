Happy Thanksgiving! Merry Christmas! Happy New Year!
That is a lot of good wishes rolled up together, but we are happy and honored to extend our holiday greetings to you in this new holiday events special section, Christmas in the Crossroads.
The Crossroads is full of holiday programs starting this week and going through the new year.
You have a lot of choices. Christmas carols and tree lightings. Decorating contests and church services. Times of quiet reflection and the excitement of displays and holiday parades.
I always look forward to the holiday season for many reasons. I really like seeing the towns light up with decorations and sparkling lights. It brings a freshness to the season and gives me a sense of hope and happiness.
The biggest reason I enjoy the season is seeing how the holidays bring people together, whether it be for a family meal, a community event, church service or a charity event to help people.
Years ago when I was a member of the Rotary Club in Cuero, we were delivering Christmas presents and food gift cards to several families in need. It was fun to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they saw the wrapped packages. It was also gratifying to see the relief and happiness in parents’ faces as they looked at the gift cards and realized they had a means to buy Christmas dinner for their family.
One young mother has stuck with me all these years. When we delivered her gifts, she greeted us holding her infant child. She was gracious in accepting the gifts and thanked us many times. As we turned to walk away, I heard her say, “Look, baby, we can now have Christmas.”
While this section is not about giving physical gifts, we hope it will provide many options for you and your family to share the many gifts of the holiday season.
Happy holidays from all of us at the Victoria Advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.