A common refrain moves through the crowd when Santa Claus comes riding through Goliad on the back of a longhorn steer.
“Oh wow!” said Lynda Breeding, imitating the exclamations expressed by crowds during previous years.
With its delightful mishmash of North Pole and South Texas traditions, this year’s Christmas in Goliad should prove equally amazing as years past, said Breeding, who serves as vendor chairperson for the event.
“It’s wonderful,” said Breeding. “It’s the best thing in the world.”
All proceeds from Christmas In Goliad are used by the Goliad County Historical Commission to promote and preserve Goliad history. Proceeds also defray costs at the Goliad Market House Museum.
On Dec. 6 and 7, holiday revelers are invited to the Courthouse Square in the heart of the sleepy South Texas town of Goliad for the community’s 36th annual Christmas lollapalooza.
At noon Dec. 7, visitors will be treated with the event’s highlight – the arrival of Santa Claus via “reinsteer,” which Breeding said is like a reindeer but a steer instead.
After his triumphal entry into Goliad, Santa will remain for photographs with both naughty and nice children.
Photographs are free, but parents are asked to bring their own cameras.
While adults may certainly get a kick out of the sight of Santa on the back of a bovine, the Christmas celebration also has plenty in store for visitors of all ages.
In fact, the two-day event kicks off at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 with the opening of more than 100 artisan vendor booths, offering a terrific opportunity for a little holiday shopping, Breeding said.
The featured merchandise includes a variety of items handmade by skilled artists such as jewelry, clothing, baskets, knives, quilts and more.
Breeding added the county’s monthly Market Days bazaar pales in comparison to the variety of vendors at Christmas in Goliad.
Although Christmas in Goliad also offers plenty more scheduled fun, including a lighted parade at 7 p.m. Friday and 5K race at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, there are also some moments for reflecting on the true meaning of the holiday.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, the Beeville Community Chorus will present a candlelit concert at the historic Mission Espiritu Santo.
That concert will be followed at 8:30 p.m. with a Las Posadas reenactment at the Presidio La Bahia.
“It’s breathtaking,” Breeding said.
