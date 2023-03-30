Balls shooting by at over 100 mph. Galloping horses racing after them, sometimes colliding. It’s all part of the so-called sport of kings, and it returns Saturday to the Crossroads when riders saddle up for the annual Polo at McFaddin.

The match at the McFaddin Ranch Polo Grounds kicks off for tailgaters and fans alike when gates open at 12:30 p.m. The event, which will conclude about 5 p.m., raises enough money each year to fund programs at the Nave Museum through admission, auctions, donations and raffles.

“This is usually the only fundraiser and it really supports our exhibits, our education and the general cost of putting all that on,” said the Nave’s Julie McCan, who organizes the polo match each year. “It covers our exhibits — which we have five to six a year — and educational programs that are for members and for the public.

“It’s to keep everyone’s interest in the visual arts,” she added.

Gourmet tailgate food, as well as beer and wine, are served by tailgaters at McFaddin. This year, about a dozen food tents will provide delicious samplings of their skills to guests. A giant tent also holds dozens of tables and hundreds of people.

But the real stars are the athletes and their mounts riding across a vast field of green. In fact, polo fields generally measure just under 900 feet goal to goal, as McCan described it, “three lengths of a football field.”

In other words, big enough for horses to build speed as they are directed toward the ball and the goals. Riders use their mallets to smash balls across the field and into the goal. Picture hockey on horseback.

The game will be four chuckers — which in polo lingo means periods. A typical polo match lasts six chuckers, but McCan said people are out at the event for polo and more, such as the auctions, raffles and food. Raffles participants could win the $10,000 grand prize or one of four $500 prizes. Silent auctions and an actual auction also generate excitement under the big tent.

It’s also a time to show off clothes, hats and country style. She reminded women that “high heels do not work well out there.”

For those not educated in the sport of polo, the program will provide the basics. So will announcer Steve Armour, who explains just what’s happening on the field, often from an elevated platform so he can see for himself.

All players are members of the U.S. Polo Association, and they see Polo at McFaddin as a warm-up for the season, which usually begins soon after the event.

“All the supporters and ticket buyers enjoy being there,” McCan said. “They love watching the game.”