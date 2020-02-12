Victorians with a penchant for personalized straw handbags and loose-fitting, colorful caftans can start planning for spring and summer with a trunk show by Colores Collective at Peaches and Tortilla Merchantile.
The sip and shop will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 with the special guest arriving at 11 a.m.
Lascena Lee Simmons, owner of Peaches and Tortilla, said Kathryn Swain, of Houston, the owner of Colores Collective, travels widely with her merchandise, including straw bags of all shapes and sizes, colorful caftans and Moroccan home decor.
Her bags, ranging from backpacks to beach bags, are especially popular in Florida – “go figure,” she continued. The bags are hand-painted or sequined with monograms and words, and they often feature colorful tassels.
“This is a super fun pop-up before spring and summertime. I like to purchase local and Texas stuff, and support women-owned businesses,” Simmons said. “You pick out your purse, tell her what you want on it and she ships it to you or you can pick it up at the shop. This is her last pop-up before she has her baby.”
