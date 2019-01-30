Pinups, vintage cars and rock 'n' roll at Hot Rod Riot
One of the best things about this event is it’s free and family-friendly.
The annual event presented by South Texas Performance will be at historic Schroeder Hall in Goliad. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the schedule is packed until almost 5 p.m. Feb. 9. Guests are welcome to camp out.
Live music all day includes performances by Texas Country band Reverend’s Daughter, Phil Rocker, The Lucky Odds and Thunderosa.
The pinup contest presented by Texas Rockabilly Social Network and hosted by “Miss Taffy” starts at 12:30 p.m. The title of Miss Hot Rod Riot will be passed on from last year’s winner “Ghoulia Child” of Houston.
Local pinup model Grace Garcia known as “Mizz Victoria Sweetheart” hopes to snag the crown this year after being named first-runner up for the past two years by judges. “I’ve got a killer dress,” she said.
Just add a swipe of red lipstick and some big, rolled-up hair from the ’50s.
Organizer Jennifer Heibel said another popular attraction should be the minibike races, which will be on a larger dirt track this year.
“They’re a riot, man,” she said. “That’s a fun thing to bring the kids to watch.” Texas Outlaw Mini Bikes is bringing close to 50 competitors for the minibike races that start at noon.
Car owners from all over Texas are coming down to compete in the car show, with some driving from as far away as New Mexico and Kansas. Car show awards start at 4 p.m.
But the Hot Rod Riot is not really about winning an award, Heibel said, even if they are really cool-looking trophies.
Erin Harryman, manager at Rapid Printing in Victoria, said Hot Rod Riot is not even just for car owners. “It’s a family fun event that anybody can come out and enjoy.”
The company designed the logo, decals and signs for this year’s event.
Heibel said that merchandise vendors and food trucks will be set up as well as a live auction and raffle to benefit Warrior’s Weekend.
“It’s an awesome atmosphere,” Heibel said. “You can let your kids run around, and you don’t have to worry about nothing.”
She said the beginnings of the Hot Rod Riot started not long after her husband Darrell Heibel opened up his shop – South Texas Performance at 1308 S.W. Moody St.
At 24, he opened up the shop with 20 bucks in his pocket. He organized a free car show as an open house, but the event quickly outgrew the space.
Jennifer said he loves modifying cars and building from the ground up, but working exclusively on hot rods doesn’t pay the bills.
Throughout the shop are half-finished projects. Some vehicles are waiting on customers to pay what they can in labor or order in a special part.
“The hot rod side of things, that’s just something that we love,” she said.
Right now they are working on a Ford Model T Coupe equipped with a 4B diesel engine and a 1962 Ford Unibody 4x4 equipped with a Cummins Diesel engine. The goal is to get ’em ready in time for the show.
Laura Garcia is the Features Editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at lgarcia@vicad.com or 361-580-6585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.