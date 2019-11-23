REFUGIO COUNTY
WOODSBORO
Nov. 30
Christmas on the Square
Downtown Woodsboro
10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Free
Come to downtown Woodsboro for Christmas on the Square Nov. 30. The theme of the event is Whoville and the Grinch. The Whoville grand opening dash is at 9:45 a.m. Run or walk the grand opening dash from Frosty to the Square dressed in Whoville attire to kick off Christmas on the Square. Join the Christmas song sing-along at 11 a.m. Enjoy music by Stacey and Erin Allen at 11:30 a.m. and kid's karaoke is at 1:30 p.m. The Christmas decoration contest is at 2:30 p.m.; cake decorating contest at 3:30 p.m. and music by Tim Stowe and a silent auction at 4 p.m. Adult karaoke kicks off at 4:30 p.m., with another Christmas sing-along at 5 p.m. and music by Stacey and Erin Allen at 6 p.m. The Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m. Vendors, food and games will be offered throughout the day. Stay after the parade and get your picture taken with Santa in his sleigh at 7:30 p.m. The Grinch will be lurking around the square and available for family photos throughout the day.
