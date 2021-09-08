The chance to peruse and purchase artwork created by local artists; listen to live music; shop for unique gifts, fashions, home décor and books at locally-owned stores; enjoy light refreshments and find a spot for quality dining in downtown Victoria will keep Crossroads residents thoroughly engaged from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday.
The Victoria Main Street Program will host its second Downtown Victoria Art Walk.
In June, the first art walk attracted more than 500 attendees to Victoria’s historic downtown area. This Friday’s event will be even grander than the first with additional venues and more artists. A trolley and two buses will shuttle attendees between more than 20 downtown venues featuring the artwork of more than 50 artists. Painting, drawing and photography will be among the mediums on display.
A smattering of live music, including Ben Swanner at DeLeon Plaza and Ars Nova String Quartet at the Leo. J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, and light refreshments will be offered along the route. For those in search of a delicious, hearty meal, downtown restaurants including Fossati’s Delicatessen, Vela Farms, Huvar’s and Greek’s 205 Bar will be open for dinner. The Coffee Box will serve up its selection of hot and cold beverages as well.
Nikki LaGrega, a Victoria resident who is senior account executive for Lamar Outdoor Advertising, attended the art walk in June with her boyfriend Frankie Farrell and her daughter Tiffany Totah. She enjoyed seeing families and people of all ages coming together for the first time in a long time as the pandemic wound down.
“It gave us the opportunity to go in and visit each store, and I had not been in a lot of them,” LaGrega said. “It brought us to a part of town we didn’t visit on a regular basis, and gave tremendous exposure to downtown businesses.”
LaGrega said the event showcases the work of many talented artists in the community and allows attendees to engage in conversations with the artists. Also, the upcoming event will enable those in attendance to do some early Christmas shopping while they enjoy light hors d’ oeuvres and drinks at some of the locations.
“They (the artists) were just as excited as we were,” LaGrega said. “It truly was a good time. People were happy, moving around and enjoying themselves.”
The Victoria Public Library will feature a Kids Zone with art-related activities for children, a face painter and live music, among other attractions. About 300 people visited the library during the first art walk when a pendulum of art activity was offered.
“It was great to see everyone downtown walking around to businesses, coming into the library,” said Brianna Valenzuela, public services librarian. “We’ll be making tambourines and shakers, and there will be a musical therapy activity.”
Nathan Rodriguez, a Victoria artist who called pen and ink his “best friend” with charcoal as a close second, will participate in the art walk for a second time. He showed and sold his work at 700 Main Street the first time, and learned about a few new stores in downtown Victoria through the process. He actually secured a position as sales associate with Bethune & Son when he returned to explore the men’s clothing shop after the event. This time, his work will be on display at men’s wear store.
“It brought a lot of exposure (to my art), and it was awesome to meet everyone who was part of it,” Rodriguez said. “To see everybody — all ages and walks of life — was super neat. It’s cool being part of the bigger artists’ community, talking with people and making contacts.”
Trent Allen Rickman, a Victoria artist who participated in the first art walk, will show his work this time at City Hall, where conceptual designs for improvements in the downtown area also will be presented for feedback. Rickman has worked mainly with acrylics the last few years, but he also has created work with oils, watercolors and aerosols.
“Honestly, so many people came out. There has not been anything like it — that big of a turnout for art — since I’ve been here. This was different. They kept coming and coming,” Rickman said. “It’s nice for Victoria. It (this event) was really the first of its kind, and I’ve been doing this for about 16 years. It really felt like this put Victoria on the map, especially for the artists.”
Kirby Edwards, a Victoria artist who works for Caterpillar, echoed Rickman’s sentiments about the first well-attended event when she displayed her work at 700 Main Street. Edwards, who works with acrylics, will show her work at Texian Books with two other artists this time.
“There was a lot of traffic, and you would not think it would get that for the first-ever event. And we’re anticipating more this time now that people know about it,” Edwards said. “What I really like about it is that it‘s bringing local artists together to showcase their art … it’s inspiring for kids in high school doing art to continue the fruits of their labor. You get inspiration from other artists, and it’s a wonderful thing.”
For a chance to win prizes, attendees can scan a QR code or have their brochure stamped at each location. Prizes will include a Crossroads Art House Kids Workshop Pass, Victoria Main Street gift basket, Victoria Art League family membership and a free ticket to Paint the Town party and painting.
Danielle Williams, executive director of the Victoria Main Street Program, said the art walk helps activate downtown during the evening.
“It’s busy during the day, but we want to get people down here on weekends and evenings,” Williams said. “We’re anticipating a larger crowd with more artists and venues, and we’re super excited.”
