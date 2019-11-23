A few years ago, a woman was driving through Cuero’s Christmas in the Park light display with her iPad documenting every twinkle.
Some of the other viewers rolled their eyes, thinking the woman should be living in the moment.
“She was getting flak from some people,” said Samantha Bayfus, the administrative assistant for the Cuero Development Corporation. But later, Bayfus said, people realized that the woman was using the iPad to livestream the light display to her husband, who was stationed in Afghanistan.
It’s that feeling of connection that’s at the heart of the annual Christmas in the Park in Cuero. The annual Christmas light display has grown from its humble beginnings in 2000 to take over almost the entire park. Soon, the display will run out of space in the park, said Patrick Kennedy, the executive director of the Cuero Development Corporation.
“We’ve had it continually grow every year,” Kennedy said. “We try to strive to make it bigger and better.”
This year, there are at least $50,000 worth of new light displays in the Cuero Municipal Park.
In total, Kennedy said he thinks there will be almost 300 displays throughout the park.
As the show has grown, attendance has as well. Last year, during one of the weekly free hot chocolate nights, Kennedy said volunteers handed out more than 1,000 cups of hot chocolate.
As the park lights up with brighter and bigger lights, the community stays at the heart of the tradition.
“I can’t overemphasize enough the family tradition of this,” Kennedy said. “Time and time again, people will purposely come (to Christmas in the Park) when they come back to celebrate together.”
