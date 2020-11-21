VICTORIA
Nov. 29 - Peaches and Tortilla Christmas event
Peaches and Tortilla, 503 W. Stayton Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Find joy and celebrate the magic of Christmas at Peaches and Tortilla's Christmas event. There will be photos with Santa, gingerbread cookie kits, a women-owned businesses pop-up and more. People must book photos with Santa in advance by messaging 361-649-0262
Dec. 1 - Royal Opera House Screening of "Macbeth"
Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center, 214 N. Main St., 6 p.m.
Dec. 3 - Holiday Artisans Market
Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Dec. 4 - Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
DeLeon Plaza, 6 p.m.
The Victoria Main Street Program is hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony for the new 30-foot, animated, pre-lit Christmas tree that will come to life with lights and holiday music at night. It will be a hybrid event, meaning residents can attend in-person or watch as the ceremony is broadcast live on Facebook from the Victoria Main Street Program's Facebook page.
Dec. 5 - Annual Lighted Reverse Christmas Parade and fireworks show
Riverside Park, 532 McCright Drive, 6-9 p.m.
Victoria Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Lighted Christmas Parade as a reverse parade this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reverse parade will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Riverside Park. Attendees will drive through the park to look at the stationary lighted floats.
For more information, visit www.victoriatx.gov/Parks-Recreation
Dec. 5 - A Fairytale Christmas
Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., noon-2 p.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Dec. 12 - Gingerbread on Main
DeLeon Plaza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Victoria Public Library is hosting "Gingerbread on Main," a pandemic-spinoff of the library's annual gingerbread house workshop. It will be a drive-thru, pickup event around DeLeon Plaza. Residents can come by and pick up a gingerbread house kit and then enjoy a night at home building the gingerbread house with family.
Dec. 19 - Christmas on the Square
DeLeon Plaza, 6 p.m.
The city's annual Christmas on the Square event will take place. The event was still to be determined as of Nov. 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Check the Victoria Main Street Program's Facebook page for an update.
Dec. 12-24 - Pictures with Santa
Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St.
Month of December - Christmas scavenger hunt
The Victoria Main Street Program is organizing a scavenger hunt that will take place in the month of December. Things will be hidden in Christmas-related art on windows downtown. Visit the Victoria Main Street Program's Facebook page for additional details and information on how to participate.
