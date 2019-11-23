VICTORIA
Nov. 27 Thanksgiving Eve Service Grace Lutheran Church 9806 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway 7 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, is having a Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m. Nov. 27. The public is invited. for more information, call the church office at 361-573-2232
Dec. 3 Panoramic Voices and the Invincible Czars Leo J. Welder Center 214 N. Main St. 7:30 p.m. $40 section A / $25 section B / $20 student tickets
Victoria Bach Festival Assistant Conductor Brent Baldwin brings his choral group Panoramic Voices and Austin-based ensemble the Invincible Czars for a concert that spreads joy through up-tempo takes on traditional and non-traditional holiday music. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit victoriabachfestival.org/events/panoramic-voices-invincible-czars. Presented by the Bach Festival.
Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 Gingerbread House Workshop Victoria Community Center 2905 E. North St. 3-7 p.m. Free
Supplies are provided to make your very own gingerbread house; just bring your creative ideas and holiday cheer. Plan about 45 minutes to complete your house. Feel free to come any time within the four-hour workshop. This event is free and open to families with children of all ages. For more information, call 361-485-3302.
Dec. 6 Will Hearn’s Grand Ol’ Christmas Show Leo J. Welder Center 214 N. Main St. 7:30 p.m. $35
Will Hearn’s Grand Ol’ Christmas Show is a raucous rollicking, one-of-a-kind musical variety show live, bringing all-time favorite Christmas classics and original sketch comedy antics to theaters across Texas. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at weldercenter.org or at the Leo Welder Box Office. Benefiting Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity
Christmas on the Square De Leon Plaza 101 N. Main St.
Christmas on the Square will be hosted by Victoria Parks and Recreation from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Deleon Plaza. There will be hot chocolate with cookies, a petting zoo, giant inflatables and photo props, live singing, merchandise and food vendors and Santa.
Christmas at the Ranch Son Valley Ranch 8793 U.S. 87 N. 5:30 p.m. $10-$600
Celebrate Christmas at the Ranch on Dec. 6, with live music by Michael Martin as he presents Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas. A meal of pork steak, green beans and grilled potatoes will be served at 5:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Meal tickets are $10, back general admission is $20, front general admission is $30 and sponsored tables are $600. General admission tickets do not include a meal ticket, but it can be added for $10. Sponsored tables include eight meal tickets. Tickets are available online at itickets.com/events/437957.html
Dec. 7 Annual Lighted Christmas Parade Downtown Victoria 6-9 p.m.
Victoria Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Lighted Christmas Parade from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7 in downtown Victoria. There will be 120-140 lighted floats and a variety of food vendors around the square.
Dec. 8 Christmas Cantata First United Methodist Church 407 N. Bridge St. 5:30 p.m. Free
“Let There Be Christmas,” a Cantata by Joseph M. Martin, will be performed by First United Methodist Church choir accompanied by various local instrumentalists. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 361-578-2701.
Hanging of the Green / Taste of First Baptist First Baptist Church Victoria, Sanctuary 301 N. Glass St. 5 p.m.
Come help decorate the sanctuary and join in fellowship. At 6 p.m., a potluck meal will be served during Taste of First Baptist. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 361-573-4373.
Dec. 10 H-E-B Feast of Sharing Victoria Community Center 2905 E. North St. 4-8 p.m. Free
The 29th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing is from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Victoria Community Center. Come out for a holiday meal and entertainment.
Dec. 12-15 The Nutcracker Leo J Welder Performing Arts Center 214 N Main St. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15
Victoria Ballet Theatre will present five public performances of “The Nutcracker” featuring more than 200 community members, company dancers, guest artists, and one of Tchaikovsky’s most enduring scores for the ballet.
Dec. 13 America’s Favorite Husband Steve Trevino Comedy Show Victoria Community Center 2905 E. North St. 7-9 p.m. $20
Comedian Steve Trevino takes on marriage, kids and everyday life. KIXS 108, Victory Auto Group and 5D Steakhouse – Yorktown present Steve Treviño on the Bedbutlers Stage. General admission tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Bedbutlers Furniture or eventbrite.com. There will be an after-party at Shooters Bar, 4705 N. Navarro St.
Dec. 13-14 Bethlehem Village Grace Lutheran Church 9806 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway 6-8 p.m. Free
Come and walk through the recreated town of Bethlehem and retrace the steps of Jesus’ birth. A live Nativity scene will also be enacted. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies after your tour. For more information, call 361-573-2232 or visit gracelutheran-tx.org/home.
Dec. 15 Christmas Concerts First Baptist Church Victoria, Sanctuary 301 N. Glass St. 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. The concert at 10:30 a.m. will feature guest singer Christie Sutherland from Nashville. The Children’s Concert – The Best Christmas Present Ever, will be at 6 p.m. These concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, call 361-573-4373.
Christmas Concert Northside Baptist Church 4100 N. Laurent St. 6:30 p.m.
This Christmas concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 361-578-1568.
Dec. 18 Oh What Fun! Family Christmas Event All three Parkway Church locations 4802 John Stockbauer Drive 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Join us for a fun night where your family will hear, see and experience the Christmas story plus have tons of fun with our activities for kids. Events will be at Parkway Victoria, Parkway Lone Tree, and Parkway Port Lavaca. The events are free. For more information, call 361-572-8340.
Dec. 21 Santa Land at the Welder Center Leo J. Welder Center 214 N. Main St. Noon-5 p.m.
Come out to Santa Land from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 21 and have your kids take a picture with Santa, shop at the Christmas Store, play some fun games and work your craftiness. For more information, visit TheatreVictoria.org
Highway 87 Trade Days Holiday Market Son Valley Ranch 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be live music, Eats food truck will be onsite, find items from handcrafted wood and metal artwork, holiday themed crafts, hand sewn items to home accents, boutique clothing, children’s books and more. Free parking, free entry, most vendors accept debit/credit cards, but a few are cash only.
Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Worship First Baptist Church Victoria, Sanctuary 301 N. Glass St. 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Christmas songs of worship, candlelighting and all families welcome to join. For more information, call 361-573-4373.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service Grace Lutheran Church 9806 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway 6:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is having a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come worship.
