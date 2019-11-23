WHARTON COUNTY
WHARTON
Nov. 26
39th Annual Wharton Chamber Christmas Parade
Downtown Wharton
6-9 p.m.
Free
Santa Claus makes his annual appearance to usher in the Christmas season. Come early, shop and dine in downtown and then grab a seat curbside for the parade. The parade will travel around Monterey Square in Downtown Wharton. For more information, call the Wharton County Chamber of Commerce, at 979- 532-1862.
Dec. 5
Wharton County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Open House
Wharton Chamber of Commerce
225 N. Richmond Road, Wharton
4-6 p.m.
Free
Wharton Chamber of Commerce, 225 N. Richmond Road, is having an open house Dec. 5. For more information, call Kim Peikert, at 979-532-1862.
Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15
A Christmas Carol - A Live Radio Play
The Plaza Theatre
120 S. Houston St., Wharton.
Showtime are 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m., Sundays
$15
Presented by KULP 1390 AM and 106.7 FM. The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and live sound effects and musical underscoring. For more information, call The Plaza Theatre, at 979-282-2226 Tickets are $15 each; purchase online at whartonplazatheatre.org
Dec. 19
Faith Christian Academy Annual Christmas Play and Dinner
Holy Family Life Center
2011 Briar Lane, Wharton
6 p.m.
Faith Christian Academy will have its annual Christmas play and dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Holy Family Life Center. For more information, call 979-531-1000.
Dec. 20
Second Annual Snow Day on the Square
Downtown Wharton
5-8 p.m.
Free
The second annual Snow Day will be Dec. 20 in downtown Wharton on the Wharton County Courthouse Lawn, 100 S. Fulton St. For more information, call Wharton Chamber of Commerce, at 979-532-1862, helpdesk@whartonchamber.com, www.whartonchamber.com
EL CAMPO
Nov. 28
Community Wide Thanksgiving Dinner
El Campo Civic Center
2350 N. Mechanic St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
The mayor, city council, area businesses and churches invite you to join in the food, fun and fellowship of our city-wide annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner from 11:30 am.-1 pm. Nov. 28 at the El Campo Civic Center. For more information, call 979-543-2713.
Dec. 3
Hometown Holiday Shop Hop
Downtown El Campo
Noon-9 p.m.
Free
El Campo Chamber of Commerce is having its 11th annual Hometown Holiday Shop Hop Dec. 3. Visit Shop Hop Merchants for holiday specials and a chance to win prizes. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2710218585708853/ for a list of participating merchants.
Christmas Parade
Downtown El Campo
7 p.m.
The El Campo Christmas Parade is Dec. 5 in downtown El Campo. The theme of this year's parade is 'Twas the Night Before Christmas!" Families, businesses, and organizations are invited to incorporate their favorite night before Christmas festivities and traditions into their lighted floats. Presented by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce
Dec. 7-8
32nd annual Christmas Mall
El Campo Civic Center
2450 N. Mechanic St., El Campo
9 a.m.
$2-$3
The 32nd annual Christmas Mall will be Dec. 7-8 at El Campo Civic Center 2450 N. Mechanic St., in El Campo. Doors open at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Admission is $3, adults; $2, 12-6 year olds; and free for 5 and younger. There will be more than 100 craft and food booths. The event is hosted by El Campo Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.