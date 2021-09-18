Moved to google
Fashions for fall: Texas chic gets you set for work or play
By Elena Anita Watts | ewatts@vicad.com
As the sun began to set on a Friday in July, a windmill's blades turned next to an acre-sized pond, and Macie, a Labrador retriever, roamed from person to person in search of pets.
Spring Taylor modeled fall fashions from Sassy Antler Boutique, and her husband Tommy Taylor donned clothing from Victoria All-Sports Center against the picturesque backdrop of a sprawling Victoria County homestead.
Spring and Tommy live busy lives between work and raising three children. Tommy owns Victoria dealerships Atzenhoffer Chevrolet and Velocity Powersports, and Spring works part time from home for an Austin marketing company.
“I’m big into having the right gear to enjoy the day to its fullest,” Tommy said. “I get to take few days away from the office, so when I’m on the water or in the field, I want to make sure I have everything I need.”
Tommy is passionate about fishing and enjoys dove and quail hunting, while Spring likes to exercise to decompress. Spring has run numerous marathons and half-marathons and completed a half-Iron Man in Galveston in April.
Victoria All-Sports’ top-selling items are Game Guard shirts, Avery clothing and accessories, and fishing clothing by AFTCO and Gillz. They also sell a lot of snake and hunting boots by Chippewa and LaCrosse.
Firearms, ammunition and all the accessories needed for hunting, including feeders and blinds, are among the store's many other offerings.
Tommy’s top pick from the photoshoot was a camouflage shirt by Game Guard, while Spring appreciated the versatility in all of the Sassy Antler clothing she modeled.
“I work from home, so I like that the clothes are comfortable to work in but still look nice when I pick up the kids from school,” Spring said.
Sher’a Burlin, owner of Sassy Antler Boutique with shops in Mission Valley and New Braunfels, believes in taking the basics and adding a Western twist. It’s all about layering and accessorizing to bump the look to the next level.
The clothing can do double duty, she said. A jacket can be added to a tank top for work and removed for a night on the town.
“A lot of my customers are working mothers, so they need to be able to wear the clothes to work and restyle them for the weekend or a date night,” Burlin said. “They have to justify their purchases.”
In preparation for fall, Burlin said the top three additions to any woman’s wardrobe are sterling silver Navajo pearls, a pair of boots and a pair of jeans. Shoppers can take the plunge into olives, rusts, greens and blues at Sassy Antler Boutique.
Among numerous brands and offerings, the boutique carries tops and lightweight sweaters by Entro, Western handbags by American Darling, and jeans by Judy Blue, Cello and Turquoise Haven.
Think slouchy, high-waisted dad jeans, skinny cropped jeans, bell-bottom jeans with buffalo buttons, or cropped, wide-leg, distressed denim jeans.
Women can wear a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and pull the top through a belt loop or put an embroidered-back blue jean jacket over a maxi dress. They can layer a romper with a jacket, a long or short scarf by Wild Rags and concho belt by Barbosa, and they can pull on an open-back sweater or a denim baby doll tank. And they can spice up outfits with Western fashion hats and authentic turquoise jewelry or Navajo pearls.
Spring pointed to the maxi dress as her favorite clothing option from the photoshoot because she could dress it up or dress it down. She also liked the idea of the Wild Rags scarf because the look is mostly seen on men.
“I like all of it,” Spring said of the clothes she modeled. “I like the way the accessories tie it all together.”
