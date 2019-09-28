Victoria County

Throughout the year

Victoria Symphony Master Series

Victoria Fine Arts Center

1002 E. Sam Houston Drive

visitvictoriatexas.com

October

Bootfest

Oct. 4-5

Downtown Victoria

bootfest.org

South Texas Farm and Ranch Show

Oct. 23-24

Victoria Community Center

2905 E. North St.

southtexasfarmandranchshow.com

Zoo Boo

Oct. 26-27

Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive

texaszoo.org

Haunted Zoo

Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 17-20

Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive

texaszoo.org

December

Conspirare Christmas

Dec. 1

First United Methodist Church

407 N. Bridge St.

conspirare.org

Christmas in Victoria

Christmas on the Square

First Friday of December

DeLeon Plaza

Lighted Christmas Parade

First Saturday in December

DeLeon Plaza

January

Victoria Comic Fest

Jan. 25-26

Victoria Community Center

2905 E. North St.

facebook.com/victoriacomicfest

February

Annual Victoria Livestock Show

Feb. 27- March 2

Victoria Community Center

2905 E. North St.

victorialivestockshow.com

March

Annual Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria Quilt Show

March 27-28

quiltguildvictoria.org

April

Victoria Texas Independent Film Festival

April 2-5

Downtown Victoria

vtxiff.com

Polo at McFaddin Ranch

April 4

McFaddin Ranch

Fiesta de Victoria

DeLeon Plaza

lacamaravictoria.com

JAMfest

Downtown Victoria

April 21

jamfestvictoria.com

Victoria Historic Homes Tour

Downtown Victoria

historicvictoriatexas.com

Annual Art Car Parade

Downtown Victoria

Third weekend in April

fivepointsmuseum.com

May

Noche en Old Victoria

Downtown Victoria

Memorial Day Weekend Bash

May 23-25

Riverside Park

Warrior’s Weekend

Third weekend in May

warriorsweekendtx.wordpress.com

June

Anniversary Victoria Bach Festival

June 6-13

Various venues

victoriabachfestival.org

Aransas County

Monthly

Art Walk Downtown

Aransas Pass

First Saturday of the month

Rialto Theater

361-758-0383

Veteran’s Market Day

First Saturday of the month

VFW Hall

361-658-7283

Weekly

Tapas Tuesday

Every Tuesday

Rialto Theater

361-758-0383

October

Rockport-Fulton Annual Shopping Tournament

Oct. 5

shoprockportfulton.com

Rockport-Fulton Seafair

Oct. 10-13

rocktport-fulton.org

Lamar Market Days

Nov 1-2

lamarvfd.com

November

Rockport Film Festival

Oct 31-Nov 3

rockportfilmfestival.com

December

Tropical Christmas

Dec. 5

members.rockport-fulton.org

Christmas Tour of Historic Homes

Dec. 7-8

members.rockport-fulton.org

Christmas in Fulton

Dec. 11-12

members.rockport-fulton.org

Holiday Symphony by the Sea

Dec. 8

Martha Luigi Auditorium at Rockport-Fulton High School Complex

acedfoundation.org

Caroling at the Mansion

Dec. 14

Fulton Mansion

Lighted Boat Parade

Dec. 14

Little Bay

members.rockport-fulton.org

361-729-3115

January

Annual Gospel Music Festival

Jan. 10-12

First Baptist Church, Rockport

gospelforce.org/festival

February

Bountiful Bowl Pottery Fair

Feb. 8

Rockport-Fulton High School

bountifulbowl.org

Clay Expo

Feb. 8-9

LaMardi Gras

Second weekend of Feb

lamardigras.com

March

Fulton Oysterfest

March 5-8

fultonoysterfest.org

Annual Whooping Crane Strut

March 7

Beach Park

cityofrockport.com

April

Boat, Home and Studio Tours

April 4-5

rockportartcenter.com

May

Annual Rockport Festival of Wines

Memorial Day Weekend

Texas Maritime Museum

361-729-1271

June

Annual LAC Attack C.P.R. Kayak Fishing Tournament

June 6

July

Annual Rockport Art Festival

July 4-5

Rockport Center for the Arts

361-729-5519

September

Warrior’s Weekend Heroes Cup

Sept. 4-6

wariorsweekend.org

HummerBird Celebration

Sept. 19-22

rockport-fulton.org

Bee County

October

Western Week

Oct. 4-6

parade 10:30-11 a.m. Oct. 5

westernweek.org/

Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration and Lighted Parade

Dec. 7

Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show

Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Bee County Expo Center 2134 Farm-to-Market Road 351

Calhoun County

October

Calhoun County Fair

Oct. 14-18

Port Lavaca

calcofair.com

November

Consignment Auction

Calhoun County Fairgrounds

361-552-2959

December

Festival of Lights

First week of December

Downtown Port Lavaca

Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 361-552-2959

Lighted Boat Parade

First Saturday in December

Intracoastal Waterway in Port O’Connor

Contact the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce at

361-983-2898

April

Go Texan Cookoff

KC Hall, Port Lavaca

Port Lavaca Market Days

First Saturday every other month April-December

Bauer Community Center parking lot, 2300 SH35, Port Lavaca

Vendors welcome, call 361-552-2959

June

Shrimpfest

Second weekend in June

Seadrift’s bayfront along

Bay Avenue

August

Open Youth Rodeo

First weekend in August

Calhoun County Arena, Port Lavaca

September

Annual Flip Flop Festival and BBQ By the Bay

Labor Day Weekend

Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca

flipflopfest.com

DeWitt County

October

Cuero Turkeyfest

Oct. 11-13

Cuero Municipal Park, parade and turkey race downtown

turkeyfest.org

Yorktown Western Days

Oct. 18-20

Downtown Yorktown

yorktowntx.com

November

Garfield Fall Flea Market

Nov. 3

yorktowntx.com

Majestic Lights Over Coleto Creek

Nov. 26

yorktowntx.com

Christmas in the Park

Monday before Thanksgiving-Jan. 3

Cuero Municipal Park

cuerochristmasinthepark.org

December

Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Dec. 1

Yorktown Community Hall

yorktowntx.com

Christmas in Downtown

Dec. 13-14

Downtown Cuero

cueromainstreet.com

January

Yoakum Livestock Show

Jan. 10-11

Yoakum Rodeo Arena

February

Yorktown Market Days

First Saturday of February, May, August, November

Yorktown City Park

yorktowntx.com

Yorktown FFA Livestock Show

Feb. 15

Yorktown High School Agriculture Building

Cuero Livestock Show

March 3-7

Cuero Municipal Park

April

Wildflower Month Celebration

Cuero and DeWitt counties

cuero.org

Nordheim Market Days

April 18

Corner of Broadway and Second streets

361-938-5223

June

Yoakum Tom Tom Festival

First weekend in June

Yoakum Park

yoakumareachamber.com

July

Fourth of July Family Fun Carnival

Cuero Municipal Park Pavilion

cuero.org

Goliad County

Monthly

Market Days

Second Saturday of every month

Courthouse Square

goliadcc.org

October

Annual Missions Tour de Goliad Bicycle Ride

Oct. 19

North side of Courthouse Square

goliadcc.org

December

Christmas in Goliad

Dec. 6-7

Courthouse Square

goliadcc.org

March

Goliad County Fair and Rodeo

March 20-22

goliadcc.org

Goliad Massacre and Living History Program

March 28-29

Presidio La Bahia, 217 Loop 71, Goliad

Goliad Massacre Reenactment

presidiolabahia.org

May

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Weekend nearest May 5

Goliad County Fairgrounds, 1 mile south on U.S. 183/77

goliadcc.org

Spring and Fall Flotillas

Canoe Trail Flotillas

Mid-spring and first Saturday in November

Begins on the north side of the U.S. 59/San Antonio River bridge. Ends at Goliad State Park.

canoetrailgoliad.com

Jackson County

October

Jackson County Youth Fair

Oct. 8-12

284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna

jcyf.org

Best of Texas Big Buck & Big Hog Contest

October-February

jacksoncountytexas.com

November

Texana Chili Spill

Nov. 7-9

Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center

brackenridgepark.com

February

Best of Texas Awards Banquet

Feb. 14

jacksoncountytexas.com

April

Pro-Am Golf Tournament

jacksoncountytexas.com

Lavaca County

November

Shiner Junior Livestock Show

Nov. 17

Green-Dickson Park

Hallettsville Festival of Lights

Nov. 30

Lavaca County Courthouse Square, Hallettsville

hallettsville.com

January

Moulton Junior Livestock Show

Jan. 19-20

Moulton ISD school grounds

Hallettsville Junior Livestock Show

Jan. 24-26

Lavaca Expo Center

Texas State Championship Partners Domino Tourney

Third Sunday in January

Knights of Columbus Hall, Hallettsville

kchall.com

March

Shiner FFA Livestock Show

March 6

Green-Dickson Park

South Texas Sausage and Polka Fest

Fourth Weekend in March

Knights of Columbus Hall, Hallettsville

kchall.com

April

Fiddlers’ Frolics

Fourth weekend in April

Knights of Columbus Hall, Hallettsville

fiddlersfrolics.com

Fit As A Fiddle 5K Run/Walk

Fourth Saturday in April

Lavaca County Courthouse Square

hallettsville.com

July

Half-Moon Holidays

Fourth of July weekend

Green-Dickson Municipal Park, Shiner

shinerhalfmoon.com

Town and Country Jamboree

Last weekend in July

Moulton City Park, Moulton

moultontexas.com

September

Hallettsville Kolache Fest

Last Saturday in September

Knights of Columbus Hall, Hallettsville

hallettsville.com

Refugio County

Monthly

Refugio Country Opry

First Thursday in each month

Refugio County Expo Center

245 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio

refugiocountytx.org

March

Refugio County Fair Parade/Fair and Rodeo

Fourth weekend in March

Refugio Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road

refugiocountytx.org

October

First United Methodist Church Bazaar

Second Saturday in October

310 Power St., Refugio

Our Lady of Refuge Church Festival

Last Sunday in October

1008 S. Alamo St., Refugio

November

Christmas on the Square

Last Saturday in November

Woodsboro Square, 121 Wood Ave.

July

Austwell Golf Cart Parade

First Saturday before July 4

Wilson Heard Park, Mernitz Street

refugiocountytx.org

September

St. James Catholic Church Festival

First Sunday of September

202 E. Santiago St., Refugio

Wharton County

October

El Campo Prairie Days Festival

Oct. 5

Alamo Park

elcampoprairiedays.com

El Campo Museum Color Run

Oct. 5

Alamo Park

elcampomuseum.org

Monterey Square Wine-Arts Fair

Oct. 13

Monterey Square, Wharton

montereysquarewinefair.com

November

Annual Wharton Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Nov. 16

Wharton County Club

Wharton Chamber Christmas Parade

Nov. 26

Monterey Square downtown, Wharton

December

El Campo Christmas Mall

Dec. 8

May

Wharton County Youth Fair and Rodeo

May 19-25

Crescent Fairgrounds

whartoncountyyouthfair.org

Recommended for you

