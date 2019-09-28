Victoria County
Throughout the year
Victoria Symphony Master Series
Victoria Fine Arts Center
1002 E. Sam Houston Drive
October
Bootfest
Oct. 4-5
Downtown Victoria
South Texas Farm and Ranch Show
Oct. 23-24
Victoria Community Center
2905 E. North St.
Zoo Boo
Oct. 26-27
Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive
Haunted Zoo
Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 17-20
Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive
December
Conspirare Christmas
Dec. 1
First United Methodist Church
407 N. Bridge St.
Christmas in Victoria
Christmas on the Square
First Friday of December
DeLeon Plaza
Lighted Christmas Parade
First Saturday in December
DeLeon Plaza
January
Victoria Comic Fest
Jan. 25-26
Victoria Community Center
2905 E. North St.
February
Annual Victoria Livestock Show
Feb. 27- March 2
Victoria Community Center
2905 E. North St.
March
Annual Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria Quilt Show
March 27-28
April
Victoria Texas Independent Film Festival
April 2-5
Downtown Victoria
Polo at McFaddin Ranch
April 4
McFaddin Ranch
Fiesta de Victoria
DeLeon Plaza
JAMfest
Downtown Victoria
April 21
Victoria Historic Homes Tour
Downtown Victoria
Annual Art Car Parade
Downtown Victoria
Third weekend in April
May
Noche en Old Victoria
Downtown Victoria
Memorial Day Weekend Bash
May 23-25
Riverside Park
Warrior’s Weekend
Third weekend in May
June
Anniversary Victoria Bach Festival
June 6-13
Various venues
Aransas County
Monthly
Art Walk Downtown
Aransas Pass
First Saturday of the month
Rialto Theater
361-758-0383
Veteran’s Market Day
First Saturday of the month
VFW Hall
361-658-7283
Weekly
Tapas Tuesday
Every Tuesday
Rialto Theater
361-758-0383
October
Rockport-Fulton Annual Shopping Tournament
Oct. 5
Rockport-Fulton Seafair
Oct. 10-13
Lamar Market Days
Nov 1-2
November
Rockport Film Festival
Oct 31-Nov 3
December
Tropical Christmas
Dec. 5
Christmas Tour of Historic Homes
Dec. 7-8
Christmas in Fulton
Dec. 11-12
Holiday Symphony by the Sea
Dec. 8
Martha Luigi Auditorium at Rockport-Fulton High School Complex
Caroling at the Mansion
Dec. 14
Fulton Mansion
Lighted Boat Parade
Dec. 14
Little Bay
361-729-3115
January
Annual Gospel Music Festival
Jan. 10-12
First Baptist Church, Rockport
February
Bountiful Bowl Pottery Fair
Feb. 8
Rockport-Fulton High School
Clay Expo
Feb. 8-9
LaMardi Gras
Second weekend of Feb
March
Fulton Oysterfest
March 5-8
Annual Whooping Crane Strut
March 7
Beach Park
April
Boat, Home and Studio Tours
April 4-5
May
Annual Rockport Festival of Wines
Memorial Day Weekend
Texas Maritime Museum
361-729-1271
June
Annual LAC Attack C.P.R. Kayak Fishing Tournament
June 6
July
Annual Rockport Art Festival
July 4-5
Rockport Center for the Arts
361-729-5519
September
Warrior’s Weekend Heroes Cup
Sept. 4-6
HummerBird Celebration
Sept. 19-22
Bee County
October
Western Week
Oct. 4-6
parade 10:30-11 a.m. Oct. 5
Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration and Lighted Parade
Dec. 7
Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show
Jan. 27-Feb. 1
Bee County Expo Center 2134 Farm-to-Market Road 351
Calhoun County
October
Calhoun County Fair
Oct. 14-18
Port Lavaca
November
Consignment Auction
Calhoun County Fairgrounds
361-552-2959
December
Festival of Lights
First week of December
Downtown Port Lavaca
Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 361-552-2959
Lighted Boat Parade
First Saturday in December
Intracoastal Waterway in Port O’Connor
Contact the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce at
361-983-2898
April
Go Texan Cookoff
KC Hall, Port Lavaca
Port Lavaca Market Days
First Saturday every other month April-December
Bauer Community Center parking lot, 2300 SH35, Port Lavaca
Vendors welcome, call 361-552-2959
June
Shrimpfest
Second weekend in June
Seadrift’s bayfront along
Bay Avenue
August
Open Youth Rodeo
First weekend in August
Calhoun County Arena, Port Lavaca
September
Annual Flip Flop Festival and BBQ By the Bay
Labor Day Weekend
Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
DeWitt County
October
Cuero Turkeyfest
Oct. 11-13
Cuero Municipal Park, parade and turkey race downtown
Yorktown Western Days
Oct. 18-20
Downtown Yorktown
November
Garfield Fall Flea Market
Nov. 3
Majestic Lights Over Coleto Creek
Nov. 26
Christmas in the Park
Monday before Thanksgiving-Jan. 3
Cuero Municipal Park
December
Annual Christmas Craft Fair
Dec. 1
Yorktown Community Hall
Christmas in Downtown
Dec. 13-14
Downtown Cuero
January
Yoakum Livestock Show
Jan. 10-11
Yoakum Rodeo Arena
February
Yorktown Market Days
First Saturday of February, May, August, November
Yorktown City Park
Yorktown FFA Livestock Show
Feb. 15
Yorktown High School Agriculture Building
Cuero Livestock Show
March 3-7
Cuero Municipal Park
April
Wildflower Month Celebration
Cuero and DeWitt counties
Nordheim Market Days
April 18
Corner of Broadway and Second streets
361-938-5223
June
Yoakum Tom Tom Festival
First weekend in June
Yoakum Park
July
Fourth of July Family Fun Carnival
Cuero Municipal Park Pavilion
Goliad County
Monthly
Market Days
Second Saturday of every month
Courthouse Square
October
Annual Missions Tour de Goliad Bicycle Ride
Oct. 19
North side of Courthouse Square
December
Christmas in Goliad
Dec. 6-7
Courthouse Square
March
Goliad County Fair and Rodeo
March 20-22
Goliad Massacre and Living History Program
March 28-29
Presidio La Bahia, 217 Loop 71, Goliad
Goliad Massacre Reenactment
May
Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Weekend nearest May 5
Goliad County Fairgrounds, 1 mile south on U.S. 183/77
Spring and Fall Flotillas
Canoe Trail Flotillas
Mid-spring and first Saturday in November
Begins on the north side of the U.S. 59/San Antonio River bridge. Ends at Goliad State Park.
Jackson County
October
Jackson County Youth Fair
Oct. 8-12
284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna
Best of Texas Big Buck & Big Hog Contest
October-February
November
Texana Chili Spill
Nov. 7-9
Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center
February
Best of Texas Awards Banquet
Feb. 14
April
Pro-Am Golf Tournament
Lavaca County
November
Shiner Junior Livestock Show
Nov. 17
Green-Dickson Park
Hallettsville Festival of Lights
Nov. 30
Lavaca County Courthouse Square, Hallettsville
January
Moulton Junior Livestock Show
Jan. 19-20
Moulton ISD school grounds
Hallettsville Junior Livestock Show
Jan. 24-26
Lavaca Expo Center
Texas State Championship Partners Domino Tourney
Third Sunday in January
Knights of Columbus Hall, Hallettsville
March
Shiner FFA Livestock Show
March 6
Green-Dickson Park
South Texas Sausage and Polka Fest
Fourth Weekend in March
Knights of Columbus Hall, Hallettsville
April
Fiddlers’ Frolics
Fourth weekend in April
Knights of Columbus Hall, Hallettsville
Fit As A Fiddle 5K Run/Walk
Fourth Saturday in April
Lavaca County Courthouse Square
July
Half-Moon Holidays
Fourth of July weekend
Green-Dickson Municipal Park, Shiner
Town and Country Jamboree
Last weekend in July
Moulton City Park, Moulton
September
Hallettsville Kolache Fest
Last Saturday in September
Knights of Columbus Hall, Hallettsville
Refugio County
Monthly
Refugio Country Opry
First Thursday in each month
Refugio County Expo Center
245 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio
March
Refugio County Fair Parade/Fair and Rodeo
Fourth weekend in March
Refugio Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road
October
First United Methodist Church Bazaar
Second Saturday in October
310 Power St., Refugio
Our Lady of Refuge Church Festival
Last Sunday in October
1008 S. Alamo St., Refugio
November
Christmas on the Square
Last Saturday in November
Woodsboro Square, 121 Wood Ave.
July
Austwell Golf Cart Parade
First Saturday before July 4
Wilson Heard Park, Mernitz Street
September
St. James Catholic Church Festival
First Sunday of September
202 E. Santiago St., Refugio
Wharton County
October
El Campo Prairie Days Festival
Oct. 5
Alamo Park
El Campo Museum Color Run
Oct. 5
Alamo Park
Monterey Square Wine-Arts Fair
Oct. 13
Monterey Square, Wharton
November
Annual Wharton Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
Nov. 16
Wharton County Club
Wharton Chamber Christmas Parade
Nov. 26
Monterey Square downtown, Wharton
December
El Campo Christmas Mall
Dec. 8
May
Wharton County Youth Fair and Rodeo
May 19-25
Crescent Fairgrounds
