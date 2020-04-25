Dr. Leslie Frels

 Photo from victoriabraces.com

Why do you think you were voted best?

Dr. Leslie Frels is keeping a tradition alive by winning best orthodontist for her practice which won many times under the former owner.

"I bought Dr. Robert Westbrook’s practice and he would always win Best of the Best, and then we won it together. So I’ve carried on his legacy,"Frels said.

She credits her patients and staff for the continual wins.

"We really cater to our patients. We listen to what they want and we work with them to create a really healthy, beautiful smile. We have a very thorough initial console- no one’s rushed here and I have a great team that’s very experienced."

It’s a very established practice in the community and it’s privately owned which is important- not corporate. Dental offices are changing in (regard to corporate-owned practices) to where a lot are moving to being corporate owned.

"We have a really happy, upbeat staff. I feel like this isn’t even a job for me. I’m happy to come to work and it’s so enjoyable. So I think that’s just passed on to our patients."

